GPOPlus+ Announces the Launch of $5,000,000 Reg D 506c Equity Crowdfunding Offering

GPOPlus+ to raise capital to Fund Acquisitions and Accelerate Expansion

LAS VEGAS, NV, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPO Plus, Inc. (OTCQB: GPOX), a publicly traded company of diversified industry-specific Group Purchasing Organizations (GPOs), today announced that it’s seeking up to $5,000,000 from Accredited Investors under its Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Reg D 506c offering.

GPOX plans to grow and is looking to attract new shareholders that want to grow with us,” said Company CEO, Brett H. Pojunis.

The details of the Company’s Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) and investor presentation can be found at https://invest.gpoplus.com.

The GPOX Private Placement opportunity is being offered to a limited number of Accredited Investors in compliance with Regulation D promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"), and in offshore transactions to persons other than “U.S. Persons” in reliance upon Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Terms of the Offering include a $1,500.00 purchase price per Unit with each Unit consisting of one thousand (1,000) shares of common stock at $1.50 a share and one thousand (1,000) bonus Warrants to purchase an additional share of common stock for $2.00 per share.

In addressing the Use of Proceeds of the Offering, CEO Brett H. Pojunis stated that “The funds will be allocated to acquisitions as part of our “Growth By Acquisition” strategy and to accelerate our current expansion plans which include developing additional sales channels, marketing, and advertising our GPOs, as well as white-label and private label product development.”

Pojunis continued, “We are excited to launch this crowdfunding offering and continue adding investments into our company for acquisitions and growth capital,” “We feel very strongly that this capital injection would enable us to continue executing our business model, allow us to invest further in infrastructure, help grow our existing GPOs, and launch new GPOs.”

The Company encourages investors and prospective investors to review the most recent financials: https://gpoplus.com/sec-filings/

Learn About the Offering

Crowdfunding Page

Please visit our crowdfunding page: https://invest.gpoplus.com

GPO Plus $GPOX Crowdfunding Trailer: https://youtu.be/TdGAI-wnHM0

Sign up for your FREE account on the GPOX Investor Relations Portal:
Once you Activate your GPOX Investor Account you will have immediate access to real-time information available on GPOX. Sign up for alerts (email and SMS) to be the first to know about news, SEC Filings, Investor Events, updated Investor Presentations, and more: www.GPOPlus.com/ir.

