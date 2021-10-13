GasLog Partners Announces Sale and Leaseback of GasLog Shanghai

Majuro, Marshall Islands, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GasLog Partners LP ("GasLog Partners" or the "Partnership")(NYSE: GLOP) today announced the sale and leaseback of the GasLog Shanghai to a wholly owned subsidiary of China Development Bank Leasing (“CDBL”) for $120 million, releasing approximately $20 million of incremental net liquidity. Concurrent with the sale, the Partnership will bareboat charter-in the vessel from CDBL for a period of 5 years, ending in October 2026, with no obligation to purchase the vessel at the end of the lease.

The GasLog Shanghai is a 155,000 cubic meter LNG carrier with tri-fuel diesel electric propulsion built in 2013. The vessel is currently on charter to Clearlake Shipping Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of Gunvor Group Ltd. until November 2022.