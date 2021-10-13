checkAd

Forwardly’s Ligand Innovation Global Completes Production of First LifeAir G1 Prototypes

Mississauga, ON and Henderson, NV, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Dayo Olakulehin, CEO of Ligand Innovation Global, Inc., (“Ligand”) a partially owned company and partner of Forwardly, Inc. (OTCMKT: FORW), announced today that Ligand has produced two working units of the latest iteration of the LifeAir G1 Portable Ventilator. Upon completion of the production of four additional prototypes, expectedly within the next two weeks, the LifeAir G1 will be fully commissioned.

Ligand also announced that TUV SUD (www.tuvsud.com), an international provider of testing, certification, auditing & advisory services, has booked the LifeAir G1 for external testing during October.

Dr. Olakulehin stated, “We’ve now provided the printed circuit board to Avnet (www.avnet.com) so that they can quote production costs and required lead times. We have started early planning for the production of 1,000 LifeAir G1 units in 2022. We are compelled to begin this planning now because of global supply chain challenges affecting multiple industries, especially considering the global microchip shortage.”

About Ligand Innovation Global, Inc.

Ligand IG continues development of the LifeAir G1 Emergency Portable Ventilator to address the expense of conventional ventilator systems which require the intubation and sedation of the patient. Ligand IG expects these units to become readily available, at a greatly reduced cost, to hospitals, nursing homes, and other sites where emergency, life-saving equipment, such as defibrillators are a necessity. Additional information regarding Ligand IG can be found at www.LigandGlobal.com.

About Forwardly, Inc.

Forwardly is an opportunity investor seeking to partner in fresh ideas. The company is headed by George Sharp, a longtime whistleblower, advocate against microcap fraud, and defender of shareholder rights. In addition to his continued participation in these activities, Mr. Sharp consults to public companies, attorneys and those associated with the financial markets. He is also a former consultant to OTC Markets Group, Inc. Further information about Forwardly, Inc. can be obtained through its website at www.ForwardlyPlaced.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

CONTACT:
Forwardly, Inc.
3535 Executive Terminal Drive
Suite 110
Henderson, NV 89052
702-840-4433

Attachment





Disclaimer

