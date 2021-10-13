PREVIEW: Chr. Hansen Seen Delivering Cautious Guidance for Next Year Autor: PLX AI | 13.10.2021, 15:15 | | 24 0 | 0 13.10.2021, 15:15 | (PLX AI) – Chr. Hansen is expected to deliver cautious guidance for the 2021/2022 fiscal year when it reports fourth-quarter earnings tomorrow.Another focus point will be any signals of growth in the FC&E division, analysts saidAmid low comparisons … (PLX AI) – Chr. Hansen is expected to deliver cautious guidance for the 2021/2022 fiscal year when it reports fourth-quarter earnings tomorrow.Another focus point will be any signals of growth in the FC&E division, analysts saidAmid low comparisons … (PLX AI) – Chr. Hansen is expected to deliver cautious guidance for the 2021/2022 fiscal year when it reports fourth-quarter earnings tomorrow.

Another focus point will be any signals of growth in the FC&E division, analysts said

Amid low comparisons and tailwind from acquisitions, we expect organic growth to accelerate during 2021/22 to 7.5%, supporting a full-year EBIT margin uplift to 28.9%, Nordea said (buy, DKK 635)

Q4 results are likely to be soft, with factors impacting Q3 likely to also affect Q4: customer destocking, limited growth in China dairy markets, raw materials bottlenecks, Carnegie said (sell, DKK 520)

Management has been too optimistic on the outlook and underestimated the magnitude and duration of the contraction in the Chinese yoghurt market: Carnegie

The focus will be on the new guidance and the volume/mix growth in FC&E, SEB said, forecasting a possible consensus beat on EBIT in Q4 (buy, DKK 710)

Expect new guidance on organic growth guidance of 5–8%, helped by contributions from the fast-growing acquisitions, and an EBIT margin guidance of 28-29%, DNB said (hold, DKK 570)



