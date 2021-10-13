checkAd

PREVIEW: Chr. Hansen Seen Delivering Cautious Guidance for Next Year

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – Chr. Hansen is expected to deliver cautious guidance for the 2021/2022 fiscal year when it reports fourth-quarter earnings tomorrow.Another focus point will be any signals of growth in the FC&E division, analysts saidAmid low comparisons …

  • (PLX AI) – Chr. Hansen is expected to deliver cautious guidance for the 2021/2022 fiscal year when it reports fourth-quarter earnings tomorrow.
  • Another focus point will be any signals of growth in the FC&E division, analysts said
  • Amid low comparisons and tailwind from acquisitions, we expect organic growth to accelerate during 2021/22 to 7.5%, supporting a full-year EBIT margin uplift to 28.9%, Nordea said (buy, DKK 635)
  • Q4 results are likely to be soft, with factors impacting Q3 likely to also affect Q4: customer destocking, limited growth in China dairy markets, raw materials bottlenecks, Carnegie said (sell, DKK 520)
  • Management has been too optimistic on the outlook and underestimated the magnitude and duration of the contraction in the Chinese yoghurt market: Carnegie
  • The focus will be on the new guidance and the volume/mix growth in FC&E, SEB said, forecasting a possible consensus beat on EBIT in Q4 (buy, DKK 710)
  • Expect new guidance on organic growth guidance of 5–8%, helped by contributions from the fast-growing acquisitions, and an EBIT margin guidance of 28-29%, DNB said (hold, DKK 570)


