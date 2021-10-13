checkAd

Perfect Match ALD acquires Fleetpool Group (FOTO)

Cologne (ots) - - Car subscription pioneer Fleetpool strengthens position under
ALD umbrella

- ALD expands service offering with fully digital car subscriptions

- Fleetpool accesses resources for expansion throughout Europe

Fleetpool, the German pioneer and market leader in car subscriptions, and
leading international mobility provider ALD are joining forces. The two
companies have agreed the 100-percent acquisition of the Fleetpool Group by ALD,
including its fleet of more than 10,000 vehicles.

The union is a true win-win situation for both parties. ALD will soon be able to
offer digital car subscription services to its customers across Europe -
including business and private customers. This enables ALD to service this major
trend in the mobility sector, which is forecast to account for up to 20 percent
of vehicle sales within this decade. The acquisition fits seamlessly into the
ALD growth strategy, which aims to enhance the Group's portfolio with companies
that deliver a meaningful expansion of the service offering, and provide
customers with direct added value through flexible mobility solutions.

In return, Fleetpool receives the necessary financial scope that will enable it
to extend its leading position in Germany to the rest of Europe. Fleetpool thus
plans to be active in more than ten European countries by 2026. The software
developed in-house by Fleetpool will enable ALD to offer carmakers tailormade
digital turnkey solutions that will allow them to expand their sales channels
and services. Fleetpool will also retain its independence with this strong new
partner, and will remain under the leadership of founder and CEO Gert Schaub at
its headquarters in Cologne. The extensive network of Fleetpool brands,
including eazycars, like2drive and CONQAR, will be further bolstered and
expanded.

Gert Schaub: "The union with ALD is the perfect match. We are both pursuing
similar long-term strategies, have a 360-degree approach and are fully committed
to partnerships with carmakers. Backed by the strengths of ALD, we want to
develop Fleetpool from the pioneering German market leader into the European
market leader in fully digital all-inclusive car subscriptions. Corporate Social
Responsibility is also a central factor for both companies. That means a
sustainability strategy which recognises diversity, ecological responsibility,
social commitment and responsible business practices as essential and an
opportunity for a successful future."

Tim Albertsen, CEO of ALD: "Our continued focus on bolt-on and value accretive
acquisitions leverages our positioning in the flexible full-service vehicle
leasing segment. Fleetpool's proven track-record will allow us to benefit from
leading-edge technology and solid mobility expertise to accelerate our ambitions
around car subscription services for our clients and partners in Europe. This
acquisition will further consolidate our number-one position in Europe and
contribute to our strategic development plan, Move 2025, which aims at
strengthening our competitive edge to reach an expected c. 2.3 million total
contracts by 2025."

The acquisition is subject to the approval of competition authorities.

Full press release: https://ots.de/bFvFVx

Perfect Match ALD acquires Fleetpool Group (FOTO) - Car subscription pioneer Fleetpool strengthens position under ALD umbrella - ALD expands service offering with fully digital car subscriptions - Fleetpool accesses resources for expansion throughout Europe Fleetpool, the German pioneer and market …

