Fleetpool, the German pioneer and market leader in car subscriptions, andleading international mobility provider ALD are joining forces. The twocompanies have agreed the 100-percent acquisition of the Fleetpool Group by ALD,including its fleet of more than 10,000 vehicles.The union is a true win-win situation for both parties. ALD will soon be able tooffer digital car subscription services to its customers across Europe -including business and private customers. This enables ALD to service this majortrend in the mobility sector, which is forecast to account for up to 20 percentof vehicle sales within this decade. The acquisition fits seamlessly into theALD growth strategy, which aims to enhance the Group's portfolio with companiesthat deliver a meaningful expansion of the service offering, and providecustomers with direct added value through flexible mobility solutions.In return, Fleetpool receives the necessary financial scope that will enable itto extend its leading position in Germany to the rest of Europe. Fleetpool thusplans to be active in more than ten European countries by 2026. The softwaredeveloped in-house by Fleetpool will enable ALD to offer carmakers tailormadedigital turnkey solutions that will allow them to expand their sales channelsand services. Fleetpool will also retain its independence with this strong newpartner, and will remain under the leadership of founder and CEO Gert Schaub atits headquarters in Cologne. The extensive network of Fleetpool brands,including eazycars, like2drive and CONQAR, will be further bolstered andexpanded.Gert Schaub: "The union with ALD is the perfect match. We are both pursuingsimilar long-term strategies, have a 360-degree approach and are fully committedto partnerships with carmakers. Backed by the strengths of ALD, we want todevelop Fleetpool from the pioneering German market leader into the Europeanmarket leader in fully digital all-inclusive car subscriptions. Corporate SocialResponsibility is also a central factor for both companies. That means asustainability strategy which recognises diversity, ecological responsibility,social commitment and responsible business practices as essential and anopportunity for a successful future."Tim Albertsen, CEO of ALD: "Our continued focus on bolt-on and value accretiveacquisitions leverages our positioning in the flexible full-service vehicleleasing segment. Fleetpool's proven track-record will allow us to benefit fromleading-edge technology and solid mobility expertise to accelerate our ambitionsaround car subscription services for our clients and partners in Europe. Thisacquisition will further consolidate our number-one position in Europe andcontribute to our strategic development plan, Move 2025, which aims atstrengthening our competitive edge to reach an expected c. 2.3 million totalcontracts by 2025."The acquisition is subject to the approval of competition authorities.