Wipro Limited Announces Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2021 Under IFRS

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) today announced financial results under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the Quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Results for the Quarter ended September 30, 2021:

Gross Revenue was Rs 196.7 billion ($2.7 billion 1 ), an increase of 7.8% QoQ and 30.1% YoY

), an increase of 7.8% QoQ and 30.1% YoY IT Services Segment Revenue was at $2,580.0 million, an increase of 6.9% QoQ and 29.5% YoY

Non-GAAP 2 constant currency IT Services Segment Revenue increased by 8.1% QoQ and 28.8% YoY

constant currency IT Services Segment Revenue increased by 8.1% QoQ and 28.8% YoY IT Services Operating Margin 3 for the quarter was at 17.8%, flat on adjusted 4 basis QoQ and reported decrease of 104 bps QoQ

for the quarter was at 17.8%, flat on adjusted basis QoQ and reported decrease of 104 bps QoQ Net Income for the quarter was Rs 29.3 billion ($395.2 million 1 ), an increase of 18.9% YoY

), an increase of 18.9% YoY Earnings Per Share for the quarter was at Rs 5.36 ($0.071), an increase of 23.8% YoY

Performance for the quarter ended September 30, 2021

Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director said, “The Q2 results demonstrate that our business strategy is working well. We grew at over 4.5% organic sequential growth for a second quarter in a row, resulting in a 28% YoY growth in the first half of this financial year. I thank our customers, partners, and colleagues as we surpassed the $10Bn milestone of annualized revenue run rate.”

Jatin Dalal, Chief Financial Officer said, “We sustained our operating margins in Q2 in a narrow band even after absorbing the full impact of our recent acquisitions and investing significantly in our business across sales, capabilities and talent. We completed a salary increase covering 80% of our colleagues, making it the second hike in this calendar year. We delivered a robust growth in EPS of 23.8% YoY.”

Outlook for the quarter ending December 31, 2021

We expect Revenue from our IT Services business to be in the range of $2,631 million to $2,683 million*. This translates to a sequential growth of 2.0% to 4.0%.

*Outlook is based on the following exchange rates: GBP/USD at 1.36, Euro/USD at 1.17, AUD/USD at 0.72, USD/INR at 74.13 and CAD/USD at 0.78

For the convenience of the readers, the amounts in Indian Rupees in this release have been translated into United States Dollars at the certified foreign exchange rate of US$1 = Rs 74.16, as published by the Federal Reserve Board of Governors on September 30, 2021. However, the realized exchange rate in our IT Services business segment for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was US$1= Rs 75.11 Constant currency revenue for a period is the product of volumes in that period times the average actual exchange rate of the corresponding comparative period IT Services Operating Margin refers to Segment Results Total as reflected in IFRS financials IT Services Operating Margin change has been adjusted for one time gains in ‘other operating income’ in Q1’22 for Rs 2,150 million

IT Services

Wipro continued its momentum in winning large deals with our customers as described below:

Wipro has won a strategic, multi-year cloud migration and application modernization engagement with a leading North American financial institution to transform and migrate its enterprise applications across all lines of business. The engagement will lower total cost of ownership (TCO) and provide the bank with significant tools and intellectual property to modernize its processes and become more nimble.

Wipro has won a multi-year engagement with ABB Information Systems to provide digital workplace services for their 100,000+ employees spread over 100+ countries. Wipro will support and contribute to the transformation of ABB’s end-user infrastructure to enhance the consumer experience, leveraging industry-leading practices.

Wipro has won an engagement with a global healthcare company to consolidate and deliver member engagement services for various public assistance programs. The scope includes outreach, advocacy, retention services, as well as procuring and revival of patient’s health care records securely. Additionally, Wipro will guide dual eligible members on benefits and beneficiary protections.

Wipro has won a strategic, multi-year engagement with a leading North American financial institution to modernize and transform the Quality Engineering and Testing portfolio within their Retail and Commercial Banking segment to the new ways of working. The engagement will focus on Digital Transformation for enhanced customer experience and cost optimization.

Wipro has won an engagement with a US-based financial services organization to extend its capabilities into Infrastructure Operations and Engineering. The multi-year deal expands the partnership while driving greater productivity, increased delivery speed, and higher business value, ensuring a stable and modern IT Infrastructure.

Digital Services Highlights

We continue to see increasing traction in digital oriented and other strategic deals as illustrated below:

Wipro has won an engagement with a multinational electrical engineering and software company to transform their sales and marketing services across subsidiaries and affiliated companies spread over 55 countries. Wipro FullStride Cloud Services will develop and implement a cloud platform to empower the client with a single global view of their customer database.

Wipro has won a strategic engagement with a leading multinational financial services company in LATAM to accelerate their digital transformation journey. Wipro will deliver API and micro services based on Banking Industry Architecture Network model and modernize the bank’s direct and assisted customer channels.

A US-based software solutions company has selected Wipro to transfer their on-premise platforms to a SaaS-based business model. Wipro FullStride Cloud Services will modernize the client’s offerings using cloud native capabilities.

A global technology company has hired Designit to support the operation and management of 100+ social and blog channels as part of their B2B marketing program.

Analyst Recognition

Wipro was recognized as a Leader in Everest Group’s Application and Digital Services in Banking PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021: Global Focus

Wipro was recognized as a Leader in Everest Group’s Network Transformation and Managed Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021

Wipro was recognized as a Leader in Everest Group’s Data and Analytics (D&A) Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021

Wipro was recognized as a Leader in Everest Group’s Capital Markets Operations – Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021

Wipro was recognized as a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group’s Finance and Accounting Outsourcing (FAO) – Service Provider Landscape with PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021

Wipro was positioned as a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Network Consulting Services 2021 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US48076121, Aug 2021)

Wipro was positioned as a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Asia/Pacific (Excluding Japan) Managed Cloud Services 2021 Vendor Assessment (Doc #AP47014921, Aug 2021)

Wipro was positioned as a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Life Science R&D ITO Services 2021 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US47455021, Aug 2021)

Wipro was positioned as a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Life Science R&D BPO Services 2021 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US48076121, Aug 2021)

Wipro was positioned as a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Smart Manufacturing Service Providers 2021 Vendor Assessment (Doc #EUR147689021, Jun 2021)

Wipro was positioned as a Leader in 2021 ISG Provider Lens – SAP HANA Ecosystem Services 2021 – UK, US

Wipro was positioned as a Leader in 2021 ISG Provider Lens – Utilities Industry - Services and Solutions 2021 - North America

Wipro was featured in the Top Players in HFS Top 10: Banking and Financial Services 2021

Wipro was recognized as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Data and Analytics Service Providers

Disclaimer: Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Data and Analytics Service Providers, Peer Contributors, 19 August 2021. Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

IT Products

IT Products Segment Revenue for the quarter was Rs 1.9 billion ($25.5 million 1 )

) IT Products Segment Results for the quarter was a profit of Rs 0.1 billion ($1.3 million1)

India business from State Run Enterprises (ISRE)

India SRE Segment Revenue for the quarter was Rs 1.9 billion ($25.2 million 1 )

) India SRE Segment Results for the quarter was a profit of Rs 0.4 billion ($5.3 million1)

Please refer to the table at the end for reconciliation between IFRS IT Services Revenue and IT Services Revenue on a non-GAAP constant currency basis.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G and Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K. Such non-GAAP financial measures are measures of our historical or future performance, financial position or cash flows that are adjusted to exclude or include amounts that are excluded or included, as the case may be, from the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS.

The table at the end provides IT Services Revenue on a constant currency basis, which is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated by translating IT Services Revenue from the current reporting period into U.S. dollars based on the currency conversion rate in effect for the prior reporting period. We refer to growth rates in constant currency so that business results may be viewed without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of our business performance. Further, in the normal course of business, we may divest a portion of our business which may not be strategic. We refer to the growth rates in both reported and constant currency adjusting for such divestments in order to represent the comparable growth rates.

This non-GAAP financial measure is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with IFRS and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition to this non-GAAP measure, the financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure should be carefully evaluated.

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 220,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent Wipro’s beliefs regarding future events, many of which are by their nature, inherently uncertain and outside Wipro’s control. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Wipro’s growth prospects, its future financial operating results, and its plans, expectations and intentions. Wipro cautions readers that the forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, complete proposed corporate actions, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry.

Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Annual Reports on Form 20-F. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.

WIPRO LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Rs in millions, except share and per share data, unless otherwise stated) As at March 31, 2021 As at September 30, 2021 Convenience translation into US

dollar in millions Refer footnote 1 ASSETS Goodwill 139,127 228,763 3,085 Intangible assets 13,085 42,808 577 Property, plant and equipment 85,192 88,813 1,198 Right-of-Use assets 16,420 18,305 247 Financial assets Derivative assets 16 28 ^ Investments 10,576 13,208 178 Trade receivables 4,358 4,378 59 Other financial assets 6,088 8,057 109 Investments accounted for using the equity method 1,464 698 9 Deferred tax assets 1,664 2,576 35 Non-current tax assets 14,323 10,740 145 Other non-current assets 15,935 11,668 157 Total non-current assets 308,248 430,042 5,799 Inventories 1,064 778 10 Financial assets Derivative assets 4,064 4,308 58 Investments 175,707 175,223 2,363 Cash and cash equivalents 169,793 142,026 1,915 Trade receivables 94,298 108,507 1,463 Unbilled receivables 27,124 38,375 517 Other financial assets 7,245 10,495 142 Contract assets 16,507 20,467 276 Current tax assets 2,461 4,717 64 Other current assets 24,923 27,199 367 Total current assets 523,186 532,095 7,175 TOTAL ASSETS 831,434 962,137 12,974 EQUITY Share capital 10,958 10,962 148 Share premium 714 1,164 16 Retained earnings 466,692 526,654 7,102 Share-based payment reserve 3,071 3,807 51 SEZ Re-investment reserve 41,154 43,237 583 Other components of equity 30,506 35,840 483 Equity attributable to the equity holders of the Company 553,095 621,664 8,383 Non-controlling interests 1,498 1,088 15 TOTAL EQUITY 554,593 622,752 8,398 LIABILITIES Financial liabilities Loans and borrowings 7,458 55,319 746 Lease liabilities 13,513 15,283 206 Other financial liabilities 2,291 2,326 31 Deferred tax liabilities 4,633 14,902 201 Non-current tax liabilities 11,069 11,415 154 Other non-current liabilities 7,835 8,871 120 Provisions 2 1 ^ Total non-current liabilities 46,801 108,117 1,458 Financial liabilities Loans, borrowings and bank overdrafts 75,874 58,910 794 Derivative liabilities 1,070 432 6 Trade payables and accrued expenses 78,870 90,782 1,225 Lease liabilities 7,669 8,697 117 Other financial liabilities 1,470 4,106 55 Contract liabilities 22,535 21,577 291 Current tax liabilities 17,324 19,385 261 Other current liabilities 24,552 26,512 357 Provisions 676 867 12 Total current liabilities 230,040 231,268 3,118 TOTAL LIABILITIES 276,841 339,385 4,576 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 831,434 962,137 12,974 ^ Value is less than 1

WIPRO LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (Rs in millions, except share and per share data, unless otherwise stated) Three months ended September 30, Six months ended September 30, 2020 2021 2021 2020 2021 2021 Convenience

translation into

US dollar in

millions Refer footnote 1 Convenience

translation into

US dollar in

millions Refer footnote 1 Revenues 151,145 196,674 2,652 300,276 379,198 5,113 Cost of revenues (105,387 ) (137,562 ) (1,855 ) (209,087 ) (265,129 ) (3,575 ) Gross profit 45,758 59,112 797 91,189 114,069 1,538 Selling and marketing expenses (9,606 ) (13,852 ) (188 ) (19,395 ) (26,869 ) (362 ) General and administrative expenses (8,177 ) (11,288 ) (152 ) (18,183 ) (21,818 ) (294 ) Foreign exchange gains/(losses), net 338 933 13 1,543 2,093 28 Other operating income/(loss), net (178 ) 15 ^ (81 ) 2,165 29 Results from operating activities 28,135 34,920 470 55,073 69,640 939 Finance expenses (1,267 ) (1,459 ) (20 ) (2,566 ) (2,205 ) (30 ) Finance and other income 5,209 4,114 55 10,490 8,733 118 Share of net profit/ (loss) of associates accounted for using the equity method (6 ) (10 ) ^ 25 (3 ) ^ Profit before tax 32,071 37,565 505 63,022 76,165 1,027 Income tax expense (7,228 ) (8,259 ) (111 ) (14,066 ) (14,484 ) (195 ) Profit for the period 24,843 29,306 394 48,956 61,681 832 Profit attributable to: Equity holders of the Company 24,656 29,307 394 48,558 61,628 831 Non-controlling interests 187 (1 ) ^ 398 53 1 Profit for the period 24,843 29,306 394 48,956 61,681 832 Earnings per equity share: Attributable to equity holders of the Company Basic 4.33 5.36 0.07 8.53 11.28 0.15 Diluted 4.32 5.35 0.07 8.51 11.25 0.15 Weighted average number of equity shares used in computing earnings per equity share Basic 5,694,035,551 5,464,831,135 5,464,831,135 5,693,689,502 5,464,021,919 5,464,021,919 Diluted 5,706,874,339 5,480,490,360 5,480,490,360 5,705,850,555 5,478,297,758 5,478,297,758 ^ Value is less than 1

Additional Information:

Particulars Three months ended Six months ended Year ended September

30, 2021 June

30, 2021 September

30, 2020 September

30, 2021 September

30, 2020 March

31, 2021 Audited Audited Audited Audited Audited Audited Revenue IT Services Americas 1 53,205 49,683 43,954 102,888 86,566 178,091 Americas 2 59,260 55,105 44,450 114,365 88,644 179,821 Europe 58,619 54,461 38,510 113,080 77,454 165,441 APMEA 22,715 21,232 20,762 43,947 40,920 82,462 Total of IT Services 193,799 180,481 147,676 374,280 293,584 605,815 IT Products 1,894 1,311 1,699 3,205 4,005 7,685 ISRE 1,867 1,937 2,111 3,804 4,222 8,912 Reconciling Items 47 (45 ) (3 ) 2 8 13 Total Revenue 197,607 183,684 151,483 381,291 301,819 622,425 Other operating income/(loss), net IT Services 15 2,150 (178 ) 2,165 (81 ) (81 ) Total Other operating income/(loss), net 15 2,150 (178 ) 2,165 (81 ) (81 ) Segment Result IT Services Americas 1 10,521 9,379 8,598 19,900 15,102 33,040 Americas 2 11,819 11,350 10,477 23,169 20,899 41,589 Europe 9,186 8,325 6,139 17,511 13,686 31,673 APMEA 3,028 3,066 3,078 6,094 5,624 11,476 Unallocated (156 ) 56 203 (100 ) 951 5,153 Other operating income/(loss), net 15 2,150 (178 ) 2,165 (81 ) (81 ) Total of IT Services 34,413 34,326 28,317 68,739 56,181 122,850 IT Products 94 (53 ) (301 ) 41 (178 ) 45 ISRE 393 475 109 868 3 1,061 Reconciling Items 20 (28 ) 10 (8 ) (933 ) (903 ) Total 34,920 34,720 28,135 69,640 55,073 123,053 Finance expenses (1,459 ) (746 ) (1,267 ) (2,205 ) (2,566 ) (5,088 ) Finance and Other Income 4,114 4,619 5,209 8,733 10,490 20,912 Share of net profit/ (loss) of associates accounted for using the equity method (10 ) 7 (6 ) (3 ) 25 130 Profit before tax 37,565 38,600 32,071 76,165 63,022 139,007

The Company is organized into the following operating segments: IT Services, IT Products and India State Run Enterprise segment (ISRE).

IT Services: As announced on November 12, 2020, effective January 1, 2021, the Company re-organized IT Services segment to four Strategic Market Units (“SMUs”) - Americas 1, Americas 2, Europe and Asia Pacific Middle East Africa (“APMEA”).

Americas 1 and Americas 2 are primarily organized by industry sector, while Europe and APMEA are organized by countries.

Americas 1 includes Healthcare and Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and Lifesciences, Retail, Transportation and Services, Communications, Media and Information services, Technology Products and Platforms, in the United States of America and entire business of Latin America (“LATAM"). Americas 2 includes Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Manufacturing, Hi-tech, Energy and Utilities industry sectors in the United States of America and entire business of Canada. Europe consists of United Kingdom and Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Benelux, Nordics and Southern Europe. APMEA consists of Australia and New Zealand, India, Middle East, South East Asia, Japan and Africa.

IT Products: The Company is a value-added reseller of desktops, servers, notebooks, storage products, networking solutions and packaged software for leading international brands. In certain total outsourcing contracts of the IT Services segment, the Company delivers hardware, software products and other related deliverables. Revenue relating to the above items is reported as revenue from the sale of IT Products.

India State Run Enterprise segment (ISRE): This segment consists of IT Services offerings to entities/ departments owned or controlled by the Government of India and/ or any State Governments.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Constant Currency IT Services Revenue to IT Services Revenue as per IFRS ($Mn) Three Months ended September 30, 2021 IT Services Revenue as per IFRS $ 2,580.0 Effect of Foreign currency exchange movement $ 31.0 Non-GAAP Constant Currency IT Services Revenue based on previous quarter exchange rates $ 2,611.0 Three Months ended September 30, 2021 IT Services Revenue as per IFRS $ 2,580.0 Effect of Foreign currency exchange movement $ (13.6 ) Non-GAAP Constant Currency IT Services Revenue based on exchange rates of comparable period in previous year $ 2,566.4

