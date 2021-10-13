Veterinary Supplements Market to be worth US$ 13.76 billion by 2031, Increasing Demand for Natural Supplements and Products with Prebiotic Content to Bolster Market Growth, Says TMR

- Due to a surge in adoption of pet animals by households and considerable animal healthcare spending in Europe, the veterinary supplements market in Europe is expected to witness rapid growth

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterinary supplements refer to products such as pills and capsules that address nutritional deficiencies in animals. Increased disposable income, along with rising pet adoption is likely to drive the global veterinary supplements market in the years to come. In the recent years, the number of pet owners has risen dramatically throughout the world.

As livestock keepers and pet owners are becoming more aware of optimal animal health, manufacturers are seeing a surge in the demand for veterinary supplements. Producers of veterinary supplements, on the other hand, must address the problem of big, unregulated products proliferating in retail outlets and shops. As a result, producers are strengthening their packaging, branding, television advertising, and marketing tactics in order to raise awareness about unregulated products in the market.

The global veterinary supplements market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, from 2021 and 2031. eCommerce and Internet sales are assisting veterinary supplement companies in expanding their income prospects. The necessary inclusion of minerals and vitamins in supplements to promote the health and welfare of dogs is becoming widely recognized.

Veterinarians and Nutritionists Collaborate to Produce Natural Veterinary Supplements

The veterinary supplement industry is expanding as people become more conscious of flexitarian diets, environment-friendly packaging, and recycled materials. Purina beyond Nature's Protein, which blends insect protein with plant protein from millet and fava beans, as well as chicken, has grown in popularity as a way to satisfy the nutritional needs of cats and dogs. Nutritionists and veterinarians are collaborating to create natural veterinary supplements, which is likely to fuel entrepreneurship culture in the global veterinary supplement market.