

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



13.10.2021 / 15:33

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Dieter Last name(s): Zetsche

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

TUI AG

b) LEI

529900SL2WSPV293B552

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument ISIN: DE000TUAG1D6

b) Nature of the transaction

Granting of 195,500 subscription rights in the context of a capital increase with subscription rights

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 0.0 EUR 0.0 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 0.0 EUR 0.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

08/10/2021; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

13.10.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

