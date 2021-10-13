checkAd

DGAP-DD TUI AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
13.10.2021, 15:32  |  18   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.10.2021 / 15:31
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Friedrich-Peter
Last name(s): Joussen

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
TUI AG

b) LEI
529900SL2WSPV293B552 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
ISIN: DE000TUAG1D6

b) Nature of the transaction
Granting of 855,788 subscription rights in the context of a capital increase with subscription rights

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.0 EUR 0.0 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.0 EUR 0.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
08/10/2021; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


13.10.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: TUI AG
Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4
30625 Hannover
Germany
Internet: www.tuigroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

70621  13.10.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1240453&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

TUI Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion: TUI ? TUI !!!
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD TUI AG english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 13.10.2021 / 15:31 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: ElringKlinger mit starken vorläufigen Zahlen für das dritte Quartal 2021
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Progress on Worldwide Commercial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SAP SE: SAP veröffentlicht vorläufige Geschäftszahlen für das dritte Quartal 2021
DGAP-News: mic AG: Beabsichtigte faytech-Übernahme weiter auf Kurs - Pyramid Computer GmbH bestätigt ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: MagForce AG: MagForce USA, Inc. has Received FDA's Conditions for Approval of the Final Protocol of ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SAP SE: SAP Announces Preliminary Results for Q3 2021
DGAP-News: MagForce AG: MagForce USA, Inc. hat von der FDA die Konditionen für Genehmigung des finalen ...
DGAP-News: Hannover Rück bekennt sich zu Net-Zero-Zielen in Rückversicherung, Kapitalanlagen und operativem ...
DGAP-DD: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited : Bonanza-Gehalte in RPM North einschließlich 132 m mit 10,1 g/t Au - ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Announces Filing of Lawsuit Against its U.S. Collaboration Partner, NeuroRx, ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys' Lizenzpartner Roche erhält von US-Gesundheitsbehörde FDA den Status Therapiedurchbruch ...
EQS-Adhoc: Acer Therapeutics Receives Notice of Allowance of Key U.S. Patent Application Covering ACER-001 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: adesso SE startet Barkapitalerhöhung um bis zu 309.679 neue Aktien (circa 5 % des Grundkapitals)
DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A.: First Statement on the Report from Viceroy
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap und Viridian werden sich auf der Expo 2020 vorstellen
DGAP-News: Endor AG: Umsetzung des Aktiensplits am 14. Oktober 2021
DGAP-News: flatex next 3.0 verbessert Benutzerfreundlichkeit und Informationszugang auf Deutschlands ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited : Bonanza-Gehalte in RPM North einschließlich 132 m mit 10,1 g/t Au - ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap startet eine strategische Überprüfung zur Erschließung des ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Virtuelle Roadshow / Webkonferenz am 28. September 2021
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15:36 UhrDGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
15:36 UhrDGAP-DD: TUI AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
15:34 UhrDGAP-DD: TUI AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
15:34 UhrDGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
15:32 UhrDGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
08:09 UhrTUI-Aktie: Ist das Schlimmste nun vorüber?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
12.10.21Börse Stuttgart-News: Euwax Trends
Börse Stuttgart | Marktberichte
12.10.21ROUNDUP 2: Thailand plant Öffnung für Geimpfte aus zehn Ländern
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
12.10.21WDH/ROUNDUP: Thailand öffnet für Geimpfte aus zehn Ländern - auch Deutschland
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
12.10.21WDH: Thailand plant Öffnung für Geimpfte aus sicheren Ländern
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten