Kansas City Southern Announces EVP Precision Scheduled Railroading Sameh Fahmy Will Leave the Company
Kansas City Southern (KCS) (NYSE: KSU) announced today that Sameh Fahmy, executive vice president precision scheduled railroading will leave the Company by year end. During his tenure at KCS, which began in January 2019, Mr. Fahmy led the Company through its transformational implementation of Precision Scheduled Railroading (PSR). Under his leadership, the KCS team produced strong and sustainable results including:
- Measurable improvement to operating performance, including a 37% increase in train velocity and an 18% reduction in freight car dwell;
- PSR initiatives driving double-digit reductions in equipment and improvement to other productivity measures, resulting in significant operating ratio improvement and $150M annualized savings;
- Line of sight to additional savings and operational efficiencies; and,
- A stronger and more resilient network that better supports KCS’ customers and positions the Company for future growth.
“I want to extend my recognition to Sameh for the contributions that he has made since joining KCS in 2019,” stated Patrick J. Ottensmeyer, KCS president and chief executive officer. “Sameh’s focus, energy and passion for outstanding performance played a key role in KCS’ success, and he is leaving behind a strong and capable cross-functional team that he helped to recruit, develop and mentor.”
“During my time at KCS, the team has transformed the Company into a precision scheduled railroad,” stated Mr. Fahmy. “Together, we have created a stronger, more resilient network while improving the Company’s cost structure and enhancing customer service. I am confident that KCS will continue building on the strong operational foundation that was created during my tenure.”
Headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., KCS is a transportation holding company that has railroad investments in the U.S., Mexico and Panama. Its primary U.S. holding is The Kansas City Southern Railway Company, serving the central and south-central U.S. Its international holdings include Kansas City Southern de Mexico, S.A. de C.V., serving northeastern and central Mexico and the port cities of Lázaro Cárdenas, Tampico and Veracruz, and a 50 percent interest in Panama Canal Railway Company, providing ocean-to-ocean freight and passenger service along the Panama Canal. KCS’ North American rail holdings and strategic alliances with other North American rail partners are primary components of a unique railway system, linking the commercial and industrial centers of the U.S., Mexico and Canada.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211013005729/en/
