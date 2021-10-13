checkAd

DraftKings Leans in on NHL, Becomes An Official Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy Sports and iGaming Partner of the National Hockey League, and Exclusive Integration Partner of NHL Content on Turner Sports Platforms

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2021   

BOSTON, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) announced today it has agreed to a deal with the National Hockey League to become an Official Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy Sports and iGaming Partner of the league in the United States. To complement the deal, DraftKings has also reached an agreement with Turner Sports, including Bleacher Report, to be the exclusive sportsbook and daily fantasy sports provider for their coverage of the NHL.

“The NHL has some of the most passionate fans in all of sports and we are delighted to be working with the league once again, while developing a rich and engaging viewership and content experience that matches this fanbases’ enthusiasm through our deal with Turner,” said Jason Robins, CEO, chairman and co-founder, DraftKings. “Over the years DraftKings has become a brand synonymous with sports, with a fan-first approach through real-money gaming options, and we look forward to collaborating with the NHL alongside Turner Sports and Bleacher Report to provide hockey fans with what’s next in sports.”

As an Official Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy Sports and iGaming Partner of the NHL, DraftKings will be granted access to NHL assets which will enhance the DraftKings’ product experience including the use of official marks and logos, as well as themed sweepstakes and enhanced promotional efforts both during the regular season, NHL All-Star Weekend and throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs and Stanley Cup Final. DraftKings will also have the opportunity for a variety of content integrations across the league’s digital and linear media platforms.

“As we embark on what promises to be a thrilling 2021-22 NHL season, our partnership with DraftKings, as well as with Turner Sports, will provide for new and exciting experiences to deepen our fan engagement,” said Keith Wachtel, NHL Chief Business Officer and Senior Executive Vice President. “We’re proud to welcome back DraftKings to the NHL family, and look forward to collaborating together with Turner Sports – one of our valued media partners – to develop unique and exciting content for our fans.”

Under the arrangement with Turner Sports, DraftKings will provide sports betting information and daily fantasy content across Turner Sports telecasts and Bleacher Report digital channels including the B/R app. Planned integrations include DraftKings’ betting odds and daily fantasy statistics, original content, personalized automated alerts and editorial across B/R channels including the B/R Betting vertical, the most engaged digital sports media brand in the sports betting industry*.

