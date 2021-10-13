checkAd

Mach7 Technologies Announces Successful Go-Live at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2021, 15:30  |  36   |   |   

Mach7 Technologies announces the live clinical use of its Enterprise Imaging Solution at Martha Jefferson Hospital, a Sentara-Healthcare-owned nonprofit community hospital in Charlottesville, VA.

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mach7 Technologies, a company specializing in innovative medical imaging and data management solutions for healthcare providers, formally announced the successful Go-Live of its Enterprise Imaging Solution at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital. Martha Jefferson Hospital, founded in 1903, is a multi-specialty 176-bed general medical and surgical hospital with an employee staff of over 1,600 and 365 affiliated physicians.

This is the second major Go-Live announcement of Mach7 solutions as part of Sentara Healthcare’s Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) modernization project. The first, announced in May 2020, encompassed the successful deployment of Mach7’s Vendor Neutral Archive and Diagnostic Studio in conjunction with the eUnity enterprise diagnostic viewer.

The Martha Jefferson Hospital Go-Live comprises the deployment of Mach7’s eUnity Diagnostic Viewer, Universal Worklist, Quality Control Module and Vendor Neutral Archive with the directive to facilitate and support diagnostic workflows for all clinicians, administrators and interpreting providers. This also includes promoting interoperability through integration to the organizational EMR and core Digital Dictation/Voice Recognition application. As an intrinsic goal of the project, physicians and radiologists will benefit from using the same web-based platform and user interface, resulting in improved efficiency, collaboration, and team-based patient care. Further, the migration and consolidation of studies from several legacy radiology and cardiology imaging data systems will give providers a comprehensive view of the patient’s full imaging history - including relevant priors and associated contextual patient data.

Trent Conwell, Sentara Healthcare’s IT Director, said, “When we contracted with Mach7 in 2019, it was with the intent of establishing a long-term partnership with a healthcare IT provider that could support the comprehensive diagnostic imaging solution needs of our expansive network. This included the ability to migrate a large amount of study data from various service lines and PACS to create one centralized clinical repository, which provided substantial financial efficiencies to our organization; the capability to provide one universal viewing platform across the enterprise, and to provide advanced technological capabilities that support on-premise, Cloud, and hybrid Cloud infrastructures. This Go-Live is a testament to Mach7’s ability to support these core imaging and infrastructure requirements and establishes a baseline for future implementations.”

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mach7 Technologies Announces Successful Go-Live at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital Mach7 Technologies announces the live clinical use of its Enterprise Imaging Solution at Martha Jefferson Hospital, a Sentara-Healthcare-owned nonprofit community hospital in Charlottesville, VA.SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Evergreen Packaging International LLC, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Reaches ...
Skye Bioscience Establishes New Cannabinoid Pharmaceutical Innovation Program
Santander Chile returns to the Swiss market with a successful five-year transaction
TCR² Therapeutics to Host R&D Day on October 20, 2021
New long-term data reinforcing promising safety and efficacy profile of brain-penetrant ...
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Healthcare Triangle, Inc. Announces Pricing of $13.0 Million Initial Public Offering
Hyloris Acquires Breakthrough, Patented Technology to Develop and Market Aspirin IV in the U.S. in ...
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
WSGF – Vaycaychella Streamlines Onboarding New Vaycaychella App Users
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Seven LPL Financial Advisors Recognized by Forbes as Top Next-Gen Advisors
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
PAOG Confirms Plans For First CBD Nutraceutical Revenue In 2021 Targeting $16 Billion Market
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...