Mach7 Technologies Announces Successful Go-Live at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mach7 Technologies, a company specializing in innovative medical imaging and data management solutions for healthcare providers, formally announced the successful Go-Live of its Enterprise Imaging Solution at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital. Martha Jefferson Hospital, founded in 1903, is a multi-specialty 176-bed general medical and surgical hospital with an employee staff of over 1,600 and 365 affiliated physicians.

This is the second major Go-Live announcement of Mach7 solutions as part of Sentara Healthcare’s Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) modernization project. The first, announced in May 2020, encompassed the successful deployment of Mach7’s Vendor Neutral Archive and Diagnostic Studio in conjunction with the eUnity enterprise diagnostic viewer.

The Martha Jefferson Hospital Go-Live comprises the deployment of Mach7’s eUnity Diagnostic Viewer, Universal Worklist, Quality Control Module and Vendor Neutral Archive with the directive to facilitate and support diagnostic workflows for all clinicians, administrators and interpreting providers. This also includes promoting interoperability through integration to the organizational EMR and core Digital Dictation/Voice Recognition application. As an intrinsic goal of the project, physicians and radiologists will benefit from using the same web-based platform and user interface, resulting in improved efficiency, collaboration, and team-based patient care. Further, the migration and consolidation of studies from several legacy radiology and cardiology imaging data systems will give providers a comprehensive view of the patient’s full imaging history - including relevant priors and associated contextual patient data.

Trent Conwell, Sentara Healthcare’s IT Director, said, “When we contracted with Mach7 in 2019, it was with the intent of establishing a long-term partnership with a healthcare IT provider that could support the comprehensive diagnostic imaging solution needs of our expansive network. This included the ability to migrate a large amount of study data from various service lines and PACS to create one centralized clinical repository, which provided substantial financial efficiencies to our organization; the capability to provide one universal viewing platform across the enterprise, and to provide advanced technological capabilities that support on-premise, Cloud, and hybrid Cloud infrastructures. This Go-Live is a testament to Mach7’s ability to support these core imaging and infrastructure requirements and establishes a baseline for future implementations.”