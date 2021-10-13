checkAd

Metatron Announces NoFungusAmongUs NFT Marketplace

DOVER, DE, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metatron (OTC Pink: MRNJ), a mobile and web technology pioneer having developed over 2,000 apps on iTunes and Google Play, is pleased to announce it has developed a web based NFT marketplace with the OpenSea platform called NofungusAmongus.com (NFAS). The Company expects mobile app versions to become available following our recently released crypto e-commerce app Ketobodz on Google Play App store.

Sales volumes of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) surged to $10.7 billion in the third quarter of 2021, up more than eightfold from the previous quarter, according to data from market tracker DappRadar, as the frenzy for crypto assets reached new highs.  NFTs use blockchain to record the ownership of digital items such as images, videos, collectibles and even land in virtual worlds.

“We are very excited about the growth and opportunity NFT segments of Crypto and E-commerce provide, while forming the foundation of the new virtual economy” Ralph Riehl, CEO Metatron

Metatron apps:
iTunes: http://bit.ly/MRNJapps
Google Play: https://bit.ly/3CvaT3k

Social Media:
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/metatroninc
Twitter: http://twitter.com/metatroninc
News: https://metatroninc.com/blog

Forward-Looking Statements: Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements, as such term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company’s operations generally, to differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company’s need for additional financing, which is not assured and which may result in dilution of shareholders, the company’s status as a small company with a limited operating history, dependence on third parties and the continuing popularity of the iOS operating system, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, receipt of revenues, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Moreover, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of such statements, and we disclaim any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement.

Metatron Inc.
160 Greentree Drive Suite 101
Dover, DE 19904
(302) 489-4016
ir@metatroninc.com





