EVO Payments to Release Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP), a leading global provider of payment technology integrations and acquiring solutions, will release its third quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

EVO Payments management will host a conference call for investors at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 to discuss the results. Participants may access the conference call via the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.evopayments.com; or participants may dial (888) 550-5460 inside the U.S. and Canada and (646) 960-0831 outside the U.S. and Canada to listen. The conference ID number is 7602681. A replay of the call will be archived on the company's investor relations website following the live call.