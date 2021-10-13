checkAd

Western Union Expands Real-time Payments in Europe

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.10.2021, 15:50  |  22   |   |   

Western Union, a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, announced today that the Western Union International Bank (WUIB) has joined the Single Euro Payments Area Instant Credit Transfer scheme (SCT Inst) as a Direct Participant, further enhancing the company’s real-time payment capabilities in Europe.

Joining SCT Inst allows Western Union to offer its consumers—across the 24 countries and more than 2,300 financial institutions that take part in the SCT Inst scheme—additional real-time money transfer and payment options, available 24/7, providing more choice and convenience and further improving speed and reliability. Progressively, SCT Inst participation will enable consumers using Western Union’s global financial network, spanning more than 200 countries and territories, to send and receive real-time payments to/ from the scheme’s participating countries and financial institutions.

Peter Bucher, Managing Director of the Western Union International Bank, said: “This is an achievement that showcases how WUIB is a truly agile, customer-focused organization, at the vanguard of digital innovation. We continue to deliver cutting-edge products and services to expand and enhance the relationship with our customers across Europe.”

SEPA Instant Credit Transfer enables pan-European credit transfers, with funds made available on the account in less than ten seconds. The scheme forms part of the Single Euro Payments Area, launched in 2008 by the European banking and payments industry with the support of national governments, the European Commission, the Eurosystem and other public authorities. SEPA has harmonized the way non-cash euro payments are conducted and covers several countries beyond the euro area or the European Union.

Shelly Swanback, President, Product and Platform for Western Union, said: “Joining STC Inst as a Direct Participant is a significant milestone, reflecting Western Union’s role as an important financial services provider in Europe. Already, over 60% of our global account payout transaction volume is delivered in real-time. But we don’t stand still: We continue to invest in expanding our real-time payment capabilities, as we work to give consumers additional options and convenience across platforms, devices, borders and currencies.”

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. Western Union’s platform provides seamless cross-border flows and its leading global financial network bridges more than 200 countries and territories and over 130 currencies. We connect businesses, financial institutions, governments, and consumers through one of the world’s widest reaching networks, accessing billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and over half a million retail locations. Western Union connects the world to bring boundless possibilities within reach. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

WU-G

The Western Union Company Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Western Union Expands Real-time Payments in Europe Western Union, a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, announced today that the Western Union International Bank (WUIB) has joined the Single Euro Payments Area Instant Credit Transfer scheme (SCT Inst) as a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Revance Continues to Anticipate FDA Approval of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection for the Treatment ...
Charles River Laboratories Announces Two Divestitures
Tenaya Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data on Its Gene Therapy Programs at the ESGCT 28th ...
Ellington Financial Inc. Prices Common Stock Offering
CrowdStrike Introduces First-Of-Its-Kind XDR Module to Deliver Real-Time Detection and Automated ...
DWS Named as the Official Global Investment Sponsor for the Lakers and the Second International ...
EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Investors with Losses to ...
CrowdStrike Launches Free Humio Community Edition to Bring Power of Streaming Log Management to ...
Ellington Financial Announces Estimated Book Value Range as of September 30, 2021
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(16) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Organic Garage Announces Corrective Disclosure Pursuant to OSC Review
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(16) 
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12.10.21Western Union Expands Global Ecosystem with Completion of Investment into stc Bank
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21Western Union Foundation Funds Education for Underserved Youth
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21Western Union Business Solutions Supports Latino Business Action Network
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.09.21Western Union Names Gabriella Fitzgerald President, Americas
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.09.21Du willst in diesem Monat Dividende kassieren? Diese 2 Aktien können dir dabei helfen
The Motley Fool | Kommentare