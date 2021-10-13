WSGF - Vaycaychella Introduces Cryptocurrency and M&A Plan for $100 Billion Short-Term Rental Market

“Vaycaychella is much more than a P2P real estate purchase application,” said CEO William “Bill” Justice. “The update here is intended to demonstrate a glimpse of how much more.”

Dallas, Texas, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Series of Golf, Inc. (OTC Pink: WSGF) ("WSGF”) today published a management update sharing new information on initiatives underway to accelerate revenue growth and add assets to the balance sheet, all of which will further enhance the company’s ability to empower entrepreneurs to enter and compete in the short-term rental market, at the same time lowering barriers to entry for smaller investors to enter the short-term rental market.

WSGF acquired a business called Vaycaychella last year and made Vaycaychella its primary business focus. A corresponding corporate name change is underway .

Vaycaychella serves entrepreneurs looking to acquire and operate short-term vacation rental properties and businesses, and investors looking to make investments in short-term vacation rental properties and businesses.

Vaycaychella Management Update

Vaycaychella is dedicated to empowering the entrepreneurial pursuit of establishing and scaling a short-term rental business.

The short-term vacation rental business market overall all is projected to exceed $85 billion in revenue this year and reach over $100 billion in revenue by 2025 ( Statista )

Airbnb now has 5 million listings out numbering the combined rooms available from the top five hotel chains.

Vaycaychella’s purpose is to empower the entrepreneur to enter and compete within this short-term rental market by giving the entrepreneur tools not previously available.

Vaycaychella understands the short-term rental market and its entrepreneurial challenges firsthand. Vaycaychella has grown from a business that entered the short-term rental market directly by acquiring and managing short-term rental properties. Vaycaychella is taking from its own firsthand experiences to build a tool set to help entrepreneurs enter and compete in the short-term vacation rental market.

Vaycaychella started with the introduction of an application to help entrepreneurs source purchase financing. Vaycaychella, earlier this year launched a Peer To Peer (P2P) Short-Term Rental Property Purchase Application.

Vaycaychella P2P Real Estate Property Purchase App 2.0

A version 2.0 of the App is underway with a targeted release expected before year-end. Version 2.0 is being coordinated with the creation of a Vaycaychella cryptocurrency solution designed to further empower the short-term rental entrepreneur.