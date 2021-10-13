checkAd

EANS-Adhoc OMV Aktiengesellschaft / OMV announces redemption of the NC6 Hybrid Notes 2015

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
13.10.2021, 15:55  |  21   |   |   

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation
(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.
The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No Keyword
13.10.2021

Vienna - Today, the Executive Board of OMV Aktiengesellschaft ("OMV") has
decided to call and redeem all EUR 750,000,000 Perpetual Subordinated Fixed to
Reset Rate Notes (ISIN XS1294342792, WKN A1Z6ZQ) issued by OMV in 2015 with a
first call date 2021 (the "NC6 Hybrid Notes 2015").

In accordance with § 5 (3) of the terms and conditions of the NC6 Hybrid Notes
2015, OMV will redeem the NC6 Hybrid Notes 2015 at their principal amount (plus
interest accrued) on November 30, 2021. Formal notice of termination of the NC6
Hybrid Notes 2015 will be published separately in accordance with the terms and
conditions. The redemption payment will be effected through the paying agent.




Further inquiry note:
OMV Aktiengesellschaft

Andreas Rinofner, Public Relations
Tel.: +43 (1) 40 440-21357; e-mail: public.relations@omv.com

Florian Greger, Investor Relations
Tel.: +43 (1) 40 440-21600; e-mail: investor.relations@omv.com

end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: OMV Aktiengesellschaft
Trabrennstraße 6-8
A-1020 Wien
phone: +43 1 40440/21600
FAX: +43 1 40440/621600
mail: investor.relations@omv.com
WWW: http://www.omv.com
ISIN: AT0000743059
indexes: ATX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/25311/5045464
OTS: OMV Aktiengesellschaft
ISIN: AT0000743059


OMV Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion: OMV - ein Multitalent im Ölgeschäft
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EANS-Adhoc OMV Aktiengesellschaft / OMV announces redemption of the NC6 Hybrid Notes 2015 - Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. - No Keyword 13.10.2021 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hiddenfjord, Atlantiklachs-Züchter, feiert zum Jahrestag seiner Nachhaltigkeitsverpflichtung ...
Zu kurz gedacht, Kommentar zu Automobilherstellern von Sebastian Schmid
Priority Software Acquires Israel-based Ovdimnet, a Leading Cloud-Based Workforce Management ...
Führende philanthropische Organisationen gehen Partnerschaften ein und engagieren sich mit ...
Nachhaltigkeit auf dem Siegerpodest - die avesco Financial Services AG wird mit dem Boutiquen Award ...
LexisNexis führt einen neuen Rahmen zur Messung nachhaltiger Innovationen ein, der es ...
Mitgliederversammlung Chemie-Arbeitgeber Baden-Württemberg: Vorsitzender Patrick Krauth im Amt bestätigt / "Zukunftsfähigkeit durch ...
Position des Methanol Institute zur Überarbeitung der Energiesteuerrichtlinie
Nachhaltigkeit in der IT/ GREEN IT lädt zu fünf virtuellen Veranstaltungen auf der ...
Markus Kreuter verstärkt das Führungsteam bei zinsbaustein.de (FOTO)
Titel
PwC-Studie: Investoren erwarten weiterhin steigende Preise für Seniorenimmobilien (FOTO)
Deutsche Hospitality en de Porsche Design Group lanceren een uniek hotelconcept en maken plannen ...
Deutsche Hospitality y el Grupo Porsche Design han lanzado un concepto de hoteles único con ...
Deutsche Hospitality and the Porsche Design Group launch a unique hotel concept and plan at least ...
Deutsche Hospitality e Porsche Design Group lanciano un esclusivo concept di ospitalità, ...
Deutsche Hospitality et le Groupe Porsche Design lancent un concept hôtelier inédit et ...
UmweltBank vor Kapitalerhöhung (FOTO)
Zum 30. Juni 2021: ÖKOWORLD gibt deutliche Erhöhung des Jahresüberschusses bekannt / Für das erste ...
A Deutsche Hospitality e o Porsche Design Group lançam um conceito de hotel único e ...
Asservato-Umfrage: Große Unsicherheit bei der Lagerung von Edelmetallen (1) 
Titel
upperfuture day 2021
Sexuelle Belästigung und Geheimnisverrat: Skandal um Maskenbeschaffung bringt EY in Bedrängnis
Autogas: "Unterschätzter Hoffnungsträger der Verkehrswende" / Energieversorger Rheingas ...
Fachkräftemangel in den MINT-Berufen - Das können Unternehmen und Politik tun (AUDIO)
Bleibt Deutschland ein Magnet für Geldwäscher? Die Bundestagswahl muss kein Paukenschlag, ...
Von Speck für Duckefett bis zu frischen Kräutern für grüne Soße: Ab sofort können sich Prime-Mitglieder in Kassel Lebensmittel und mehr direkt von tegut... bei ...
Deutscher Apothekertag / Apothekerschaft fordert neue Ausbildungsordnung für Apotheker
Erfolgreiche Privatplatzierung von Majorel
DVAG Bank erzielt erneut Bestnote im Karriere-Rating mit stärkster Positionierung
Landgericht spricht Verbraucher im Fiat-Abgasskandal nagelneues mangelfreies Wohnmobil von Hymer zu ...
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
IT-Berufe: Ausländische Fachkräfte können Lücke füllen
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
Gas: 75 Grundversorger kündigen Preiserhöhungen um 7,5 Prozent an (FOTO)
Steuerfalle Progressionsvorbehalt: Vielen Kurzarbeitern droht Steuernachzahlung

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13:45 UhrEANS Adhoc: OMV Aktiengesellschaft (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
12.10.21Aktien Wien Schluss: Leichte Kursgewinne - Verbund im Plus nach neuer Prognose
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
11.10.21Aktien Wien Schluss: Fest - OMV, Bankwerte und Voestalpine gesucht
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
04.10.21ROUNDUP 3: Nord Stream 2 erstmals mit Gas befüllt - Betrieb steht noch aus
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
04.10.21ROUNDUP 2: Nord Stream 2 erstmals mit Gas befüllt - Betrieb steht noch aus
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
28.09.21Aktien Wien Schluss: Deutliche Kursverluste - Erste-Group-Aktie sehr schwach
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
27.09.21Aktien Wien Schluss: Starker Wochenbeginn - ATX legt zu
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
25.09.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 38/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
24.09.21Tankstellen-Interessenverband übt nach Tat von Idar-Oberstein Kritik
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
23.09.21WDH/Aktien Wien Schluss: Sehr positive internationale Stimmung
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte