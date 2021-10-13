EANS-Adhoc OMV Aktiengesellschaft / OMV announces redemption of the NC6 Hybrid Notes 2015
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 13.10.2021, 15:55 | 21 | 0 |
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation
(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.
The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
No Keyword
13.10.2021
Vienna - Today, the Executive Board of OMV Aktiengesellschaft ("OMV") has
decided to call and redeem all EUR 750,000,000 Perpetual Subordinated Fixed to
Reset Rate Notes (ISIN XS1294342792, WKN A1Z6ZQ) issued by OMV in 2015 with a
first call date 2021 (the "NC6 Hybrid Notes 2015").
In accordance with § 5 (3) of the terms and conditions of the NC6 Hybrid Notes
2015, OMV will redeem the NC6 Hybrid Notes 2015 at their principal amount (plus
interest accrued) on November 30, 2021. Formal notice of termination of the NC6
Hybrid Notes 2015 will be published separately in accordance with the terms and
conditions. The redemption payment will be effected through the paying agent.
Further inquiry note:
OMV Aktiengesellschaft
Andreas Rinofner, Public Relations
Tel.: +43 (1) 40 440-21357; e-mail: public.relations@omv.com
Florian Greger, Investor Relations
Tel.: +43 (1) 40 440-21600; e-mail: investor.relations@omv.com
end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer: OMV Aktiengesellschaft
Trabrennstraße 6-8
A-1020 Wien
phone: +43 1 40440/21600
FAX: +43 1 40440/621600
mail: investor.relations@omv.com
WWW: http://www.omv.com
ISIN: AT0000743059
indexes: ATX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/25311/5045464
OTS: OMV Aktiengesellschaft
ISIN: AT0000743059
OMV Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation
(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.
The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
No Keyword
13.10.2021
Vienna - Today, the Executive Board of OMV Aktiengesellschaft ("OMV") has
decided to call and redeem all EUR 750,000,000 Perpetual Subordinated Fixed to
Reset Rate Notes (ISIN XS1294342792, WKN A1Z6ZQ) issued by OMV in 2015 with a
first call date 2021 (the "NC6 Hybrid Notes 2015").
In accordance with § 5 (3) of the terms and conditions of the NC6 Hybrid Notes
2015, OMV will redeem the NC6 Hybrid Notes 2015 at their principal amount (plus
interest accrued) on November 30, 2021. Formal notice of termination of the NC6
Hybrid Notes 2015 will be published separately in accordance with the terms and
conditions. The redemption payment will be effected through the paying agent.
Further inquiry note:
OMV Aktiengesellschaft
Andreas Rinofner, Public Relations
Tel.: +43 (1) 40 440-21357; e-mail: public.relations@omv.com
Florian Greger, Investor Relations
Tel.: +43 (1) 40 440-21600; e-mail: investor.relations@omv.com
end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer: OMV Aktiengesellschaft
Trabrennstraße 6-8
A-1020 Wien
phone: +43 1 40440/21600
FAX: +43 1 40440/621600
mail: investor.relations@omv.com
WWW: http://www.omv.com
ISIN: AT0000743059
indexes: ATX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/25311/5045464
OTS: OMV Aktiengesellschaft
ISIN: AT0000743059
OMV Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|Diskussion: OMV - ein Multitalent im Ölgeschäft
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0