Sudzucker Maintains Outlook Unchanged for the Year Autor: PLX AI | 13.10.2021, 15:54 | | 16 0 | 0 13.10.2021, 15:54 | (PLX AI) – Sudzucker half year EBITDA EUR 278 million.Outlook confirmed with FY revenue EUR 7,100-7,300 million and consolidated group operating result between EUR 300 and 400 millionThe sugar segment’s operating result is forecast to range between … (PLX AI) – Sudzucker half year EBITDA EUR 278 million.Outlook confirmed with FY revenue EUR 7,100-7,300 million and consolidated group operating result between EUR 300 and 400 millionThe sugar segment’s operating result is forecast to range between … (PLX AI) – Sudzucker half year EBITDA EUR 278 million.

Outlook confirmed with FY revenue EUR 7,100-7,300 million and consolidated group operating result between EUR 300 and 400 million

The sugar segment’s operating result is forecast to range between EUR 0 and 100 million

The special products segment’s operating result is anticipated to come in significantly below the strong previous year’s level million Suedzucker Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Suedzucker Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer