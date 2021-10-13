checkAd

Sudzucker Maintains Outlook Unchanged for the Year

Autor: PLX AI
13.10.2021   

(PLX AI) – Sudzucker half year EBITDA EUR 278 million.Outlook confirmed with FY revenue EUR 7,100-7,300 million and consolidated group operating result between EUR 300 and 400 millionThe sugar segment’s operating result is forecast to range between …

  • (PLX AI) – Sudzucker half year EBITDA EUR 278 million.
  • Outlook confirmed with FY revenue EUR 7,100-7,300 million and consolidated group operating result between EUR 300 and 400 million
  • The sugar segment’s operating result is forecast to range between EUR 0 and 100 million
  • The special products segment’s operating result is anticipated to come in significantly below the strong previous year’s level million
