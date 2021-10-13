checkAd

Rising demand for ceramic-foam based products for acoustic insulation and increasing application of ceramic foams in metal casting industry and for absorption of environmental pollutants are key factors expected to drive market growth

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reports and Data has published its latest report titled "Ceramic Foams Market By Type (Silicon Carbide, Aluminum Oxide, Zirconium Oxide, Others), By Application (Molten Metal Filtration, Thermal & Acoustic Insulation, Automotive exhaust Filters), By End-Use (Foundry, Chemical Synthesis & Pollution Control, Building & Construction, Automotive, Others), and By Region Forecast to 2028."

According to Reports and Data, the global ceramic foams market size was USD 407.33 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 620.35 million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period, 2021-2028.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Ceramic foams are tough and hardened foams made from ceramics comprise air pockets or gas trapped in pores within the material. These foams constitute a specific class of materials that have high level of porosity and may consist of various ceramic materials such as aluminum oxide and others. Ceramic foams are widely used for thermal and acoustic insulation, for efficient absorption of pollutants in the environment, as filters in metal casting industry, and as substrates for catalysts. In addition, these foams are used as structural materials for low stress applications owing to high strength and hardness and in consumer electronics due to various advantages. Owing to the high porosity in ceramic foams, the materials are extensively used in the filtering of molten metals and hot gases, in heat exchangers and in thermal protection systems.

Ceramic foams are composed of solid struts or walls surrounded by empty cells and are produced by incorporation of air into suspension or liquid media, which is then allowed to set to ensure the structure of air bubbles created through this process is maintained. Ceramic foams are crucial in various end-use industries with its application ranging from diesel particulate filters and high-temperature thermal insulators to biomedical applications. Unique properties of ceramic foams such as low density, low thermal conductivity, thermal-shock resistance, and robust dielectric properties have boosted ceramic foam applications in high temperature and corrosive environments. Extensive research and development activities have been conducted to explore more potential applications of ceramic foams and have led to development of novel manufacturing processes to improve the performance of the material. This has further boosted its application in industrial sewage treatment, automobile exhaust equipment, and in aviation industry.

