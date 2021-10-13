Techstrong Research Bolsters Focus On Business Value And Outcomes Of Disruptive Technologies With Addition Of Hurwitz & Associates

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Techstrong Group, the power source for people and technology, announced today that Hurwitz & Associates will join Techstrong Research. The Hurwitz & Associates team, led by Judith Hurwitz and Daniel Kirsch, will join Mitchell Ashley in leading the firm. Hurwitz will serve as president and Kirsch will serve as managing director of Techstrong Research. Ashley will continue as a principal of Techstrong Research, as well as CTO of Techstrong Group. The combined team brings deep technical and business expertise to guide business leaders, technology providers, entrepreneurs and investors on the business value of emerging technologies.

Techstrong Research is the go-to source for unbiased information, insights and connections that help IT professionals understand new technologies. The Techstrong Research team brings deep knowledge about today's leading technologies with insights and actionable strategies for DevOps, cloud, IT management, security/governance, AI and data initiatives. It offers a holistic business perspective essential for IT leaders and practitioners to adapt and thrive in the digital economy.

"I have worked with Judith and the Hurwitz & Associates team for decades with tremendous success," said Andy Palmer, co-founder, chairman and CEO at Tamr Inc. and co-founder, Koa Labs. "I am looking forward to the potential of this important next-generation research and analyst firm created by the combination of Hurwitz & Associates and Techstrong Research."

Founded in 1996, Hurwitz & Associates brings industry longevity, experience and credibility earned by working with hundreds of enterprise customers and publishing numerous books and research reports.

Prior to joining Techstrong Research, Hurwitz was president and CEO of Hurwitz & Associates. A pioneer in anticipating technology innovation and adoption, she served as a trusted advisor to many industry leaders. Hurwitz has helped clients transition to business models focused on the business value of emerging technologies. She is a frequent speaker at industry events and is the co-author of 10 books, including Augmented Intelligence: The Business Power of Human–Machine Collaboration, Cognitive Computing and Big Data Analytics and Smart or Lucky: How Technology Leaders Turn Chance into Success. She serves on the College of Arts and Sciences Dean's Advisory Board at Boston University. She also serves on several technology advisory boards, was a recipient of the 2005 Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council award and was named a distinguished alumnus by Boston University's College of Arts and Sciences in 2005.