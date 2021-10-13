Bottomline Announces New Strategic Partnership With MRI Software

Begins with Developing Scalable Integration between Paymode-X and the Global Real Estate Technology Leader

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottomline (NASDAQ: EPAY), a leading provider of financial technology that makes complex business payments simple, smart and secure, today announced that it is a Platinum Solution Partner of MRI Software, a global leader in real estate technology. Central to the partnership is a scalable, API-based integration coming this quarter between Paymode-X, the company’s AP automation solution, and MRI Software. The integration enables real estate companies to use one platform for all their accounts payable and payment automation needs – B2B, B2C, domestic and international.



The partnership furthers the aim of Paymode-X to make it simple for real estate companies to pay and get paid. Paymode-X is transforming how more than 450,000 member businesses securely pay and get paid, processing more than $250 billion annually. Paymode-X was named a “Market Leader” in the Ardent Partners 2021 ePayables Technology Advisory report.