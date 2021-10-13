checkAd

Bottomline Announces New Strategic Partnership With MRI Software

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2021, 16:00  |  15   |   |   

Begins with Developing Scalable Integration between Paymode-X and the Global Real Estate Technology Leader

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottomline (NASDAQ: EPAY), a leading provider of financial technology that makes complex business payments simple, smart and secure, today announced that it is a Platinum Solution Partner of MRI Software, a global leader in real estate technology. Central to the partnership is a scalable, API-based integration coming this quarter between Paymode-X, the company’s AP automation solution, and MRI Software. The integration enables real estate companies to use one platform for all their accounts payable and payment automation needs – B2B, B2C, domestic and international.

The partnership furthers the aim of Paymode-X to make it simple for real estate companies to pay and get paid. Paymode-X is transforming how more than 450,000 member businesses securely pay and get paid, processing more than $250 billion annually. Paymode-X was named a “Market Leader” in the Ardent Partners 2021 ePayables Technology Advisory report.

The Paymode-X MRI integration allows real estate companies to reduce the cost of processing payments, improve the efficiency of accounts payable, reduce the risk of payment fraud and improve cashflow by capturing early-pay discounts or maximizing cash-back rebates on their AP spend. Its features include:

  • Simple, easy-to-use integration—eliminating the need to develop unique extraction and loading routines for company entities, vendors, purchase orders, cost centers, invoices, payments and reconciliation data
  • Ongoing maintenance of Paymode-X vendor information—synchronizing vendor data in MRI and allowing companies to turn on new vendors to be paid through the platform
  • Improved visibility and control—supporting the end-to-end process and helping to achieve better financial visibility from invoice to payment with data validation and process control
  • Minimal IT support requirements—enabling plug and play technology that reduced time required to build and test customer invoicing and payment interfaces

“We are delighted to announce our Platinum partnership with Bottomline and the Paymode-X network,” said Sean Slack, Vice President of Partner Connect at MRI Software. “Integrating with a single, secure platform for all digital payments—domestic, international, B2B and B2C— is a new option for our clients. Our upcoming integration with Paymode-X will provide simple implementation, fast onboarding and continuous vendor recruitment and enablement, to help real estate companies reduce AP complexity, prevent fraud and improve cashflow. We look forward to demonstrating our joint offering at the upcoming Ascend event this month.”

