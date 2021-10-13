checkAd

BASF retired Vice President Marie Metzger inducted into Women in Manufacturing Hall of Fame

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2021, 16:00  |  22   |   |   

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BASF retired Vice President of Energy and Verbund Management, Marie Metzger, was one of nine women inducted into the Women in Manufacturing (WiM) Hall of Fame at a recent ceremony and gala.

The WiM Hall of Fame honors women who have made outstanding contributions over the course of their careers in manufacturing. Recipients include women who are dedicated to supporting, promoting and inspiring women in the manufacturing industry. Inductees are nominated by their colleagues and industry peers and selected by a judging panel of Women in Manufacturing Education Foundation (WiMEF) Board members and staff. The inductees are chosen based on their contributions to the advancement of women in manufacturing.

“The nine honorees who make up our second-ever class are a prestigious group, each of whom has made significant, lasting contributions to our industry,” said WiM and WiMEF President Allison Grealis. “They are true trailblazers who have created opportunity for countless other women. We are thrilled and honored to recognize them in this special way.”

Metzger’s career at BASF spanned more than three decades, during which she earned a reputation for pioneering concepts across multiple continents, including the construction and support of multiple new manufacturing facilities in the Asia Pacific region. As a member of BASF’s North America Manufacturing Community Steering Committee, Marie improved infrastructure at manufacturing sites across the region to be more inclusive – with projects such as adding mother’s rooms at BASF facilities – and the roll-out of new training and development resources for engineers.

“BASF is strongly focused on increasing the representation of females in our leadership positions and Marie’s contributions throughout her career have set the foundation for our success and the success of women in manufacturing,” said Tobias Dratt, President, BASF North America. “We are proud of Marie’s accomplishments and honored to nominate her for this prestigious recognition.”

BASF is an active member of WiM, offering employees no-cost memberships, discounts to conferences and professional development opportunities. Cara Madzy, BASF’s Vice President, Coatings, North America, serves on the organization’s Board of Directors, and Heidi Gerhard, BASF’s Director, Talent Strategy, recently joined the WiM Education Foundation Board.

To learn more about BASF’s efforts to attract and retain women in manufacturing, visit www.basf.us/women.

About BASF

BASF Corporation, headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey, is the North American affiliate of BASF SE, Ludwigshafen, Germany. BASF has approximately 17,000 employees in North America and had sales of $18.7 billion in 2020. For more information about BASF’s North American operations, visit www.basf.com/us.

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. More than 110,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio is organized into six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €59 billion in 2020. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the U.S. Further information at http://www.basf.com.

Media Relations contact

Sarah Haneline
225-339-7794
Sarah.haneline@basf.com 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BASF retired Vice President Marie Metzger inducted into Women in Manufacturing Hall of Fame FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BASF retired Vice President of Energy and Verbund Management, Marie Metzger, was one of nine women inducted into the Women in Manufacturing (WiM) Hall of Fame at a recent ceremony and gala. The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Evergreen Packaging International LLC, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Reaches ...
Skye Bioscience Establishes New Cannabinoid Pharmaceutical Innovation Program
Santander Chile returns to the Swiss market with a successful five-year transaction
TCR² Therapeutics to Host R&D Day on October 20, 2021
New long-term data reinforcing promising safety and efficacy profile of brain-penetrant ...
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Healthcare Triangle, Inc. Announces Pricing of $13.0 Million Initial Public Offering
Hyloris Acquires Breakthrough, Patented Technology to Develop and Market Aspirin IV in the U.S. in ...
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
WSGF – Vaycaychella Streamlines Onboarding New Vaycaychella App Users
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Seven LPL Financial Advisors Recognized by Forbes as Top Next-Gen Advisors
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
PAOG Confirms Plans For First CBD Nutraceutical Revenue In 2021 Targeting $16 Billion Market
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...