checkAd

High-Efficiency Class-D Stereo Audio Amplifier from Diodes Incorporated Saves Battery Power While Delivering Superior Sound Quality

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.10.2021, 16:14  |  10   |   |   

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD) introduces the PAM8965 Class-D stereo audio power amplifier with an integrated synchronous boost converter. This high-efficiency device is targeted for use in AI-enabled speaker systems and portable musical instruments - where elevated output power, extended battery life, and compact construction are all key requirements.

Running off a 2.8V to 8.5V supply, the PAM8965 has the capability to drive 12W into 4Ω speakers via each of its two channels, with 92% efficiency. By incorporating a synchronous boost converter, with pulse frequency modulation (PFM) operation at light loads, this device is not only able to deliver augmented performance and efficiency levels, but it also reduces board space usage and lowers the overall bill-of-materials (BOM) costs.

The product’s spread spectrum modulation (SSM) results in more effective electromagnetic interference (EMI) suppression across a broad range of frequencies. This allows the use of inexpensive ferrite bead filters, rather than more costly and bulky LC filters. The boost converter’s ultrasonic PFM operation minimizes the impact of audible noise emanating from other components situated on the PCB. In addition, Class-D and boost SSM switching is synchronized to avoid beats.

The PAM8965's non-clipping power limit ensures that speakers continue to provide superior audio fidelity without risk of damage. The thermal foldback function reduces output power if the amplifier device starts to overheat. Undervoltage, overvoltage, and short-circuit protection, as well as thermal shutdown, are also included. A low quiescent current of just 10mA helps to further conserve battery charge.

The PAM8965 is available in a 40-pin W-QFN package format. It is priced at $0.99 each in 3000 piece quantities.

About Diodes Incorporated

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a Standard and Poor’s SmallCap 600 and Russell 3000 Index company, delivers high-quality semiconductor products to the world’s leading companies in the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets. We leverage our expanded product portfolio of discrete, analog, and mixed-signal products and leading-edge packaging technology to meet customers’ needs. Our broad range of application-specific solutions and solutions-focused sales, coupled with worldwide operations of 31 sites, including engineering, testing, manufacturing, and customer service, enables us to be a premier provider for high-volume, high-growth markets. For more information visit www.Diodes.com.

Diodes Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

High-Efficiency Class-D Stereo Audio Amplifier from Diodes Incorporated Saves Battery Power While Delivering Superior Sound Quality Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD) introduces the PAM8965 Class-D stereo audio power amplifier with an integrated synchronous boost converter. This high-efficiency device is targeted for use in AI-enabled speaker systems and portable musical …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Revance Continues to Anticipate FDA Approval of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection for the Treatment ...
Charles River Laboratories Announces Two Divestitures
Tenaya Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data on Its Gene Therapy Programs at the ESGCT 28th ...
Ellington Financial Inc. Prices Common Stock Offering
DWS Named as the Official Global Investment Sponsor for the Lakers and the Second International ...
CrowdStrike Introduces First-Of-Its-Kind XDR Module to Deliver Real-Time Detection and Automated ...
EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Investors with Losses to ...
CrowdStrike Launches Free Humio Community Edition to Bring Power of Streaming Log Management to ...
Ellington Financial Announces Estimated Book Value Range as of September 30, 2021
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(16) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Organic Garage Announces Corrective Disclosure Pursuant to OSC Review
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(16) 
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...