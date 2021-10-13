PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Automotive Scissor Lift Market by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, and Heavy Commercial Vehicles), Product Type (Hydraulic Scissor Lift and Pneumatic Scissor Lift), Lifting Capacity (Up to 5,000 lb, 5,001–10,000 lb and More than 10,000 lb), and Rise Level (Low, Mid and High): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global automotive scissor lift industry generated $205.4 million in 2020, and is estimated to generate $386.3 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2030.