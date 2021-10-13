checkAd

Automotive Scissor Lift Market to Reach $386.3 Mn, Globally, by 2030 at 6.6% CAGR

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Automotive Scissor Lift Market by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, and Heavy Commercial Vehicles), Product Type (Hydraulic Scissor Lift and Pneumatic Scissor Lift), Lifting Capacity (Up to 5,000 lb, 5,001–10,000 lb and More than 10,000 lb), and Rise Level (Low, Mid and High): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global automotive scissor lift industry generated $205.4 million in 2020, and is estimated to generate $386.3 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Surge in automobile production, trend of vehicle customization, and increase in stringent workplace safety regulations drive the growth of the global automotive scissor lift market. However, high initial investments and rise in safety issues related to scissor lifts hinder the market growth. On the other hand, untapped developing markets such as Africa and Asia-Pacific and increase in automobile maintenance & repair activities create new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

  • Production activities in the automotive sector were stopped completely or partially due to lockdown measures and lack of workforce in factories. This, in turn, affected the demand for automotive scissor lifts in the production factories.
  • The demand for automotive scissor lifts reduced further as the repair and maintenance activities of vehicles slowed down. The lockdown measures resulted in reduced usage of vehicles and thereby, lowering the need for maintenance and repairs.
  • The demand would be restored during the post-lockdown as the daily operations in the automotive sector begin and the commuting through private vehicles restart.

