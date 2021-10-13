checkAd

OTC ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc), Acquires Tennessee-based Bull Head Products Incorporated

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2021, 16:28  |  26   |   |   

NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ILUS International Inc (OTC: ILUS) is a Mergers and Acquisitions company focused on acquiring and developing public safety technology-based companies across the globe. The company has already completed four acquisitions in 2021, with full details on the fifth in Georgia being announced once both attorneys have completed contracts, following the Heads of Terms which have already been signed, as per the recent press release for ILUS’ first US acquisition which cannot be named until all its employees have been notified. ILUS has now acquired Bull Head Products Inc, a specialist aluminium truck bed manufacturer and vehicle converter with customers across the United States in multiple sectors, including wildland firefighting and rapid response fire and rescue. ILUS is also in the process of acquiring several more companies in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom over the coming quarters.

Bull Head Products Inc is a leading designer, manufacturer and installer of specialist truck beds, vehicle bodies and vehicle conversion solutions. ILUS has agreed the acquisition of Bull Head Products Inc for an undisclosed cash amount and a small amount of restricted shares. This acquisition is the smallest of ILUS’ current round of US acquisitions; however, it is of significant strategic importance for ILUS’ manufacturing in the United States, and it presents enormous growth potential. In addition to growing its already profitable existing business, the primary reason for acquiring Bull Head Products is the establishment of the company as ILUS’ US manufacturer of FireBug’s rapid response firefighting and rescue vehicles, the E-Raptor range of commercial electric utility vehicles and the manufacture of ILUS’ lightweight plastic vehicle bodies for fire and rescue. In a move that is expected to quadruple Bull Head Product’s revenue, the products from both FireBug and the in-progress Georgia acquisition will be sold via Bull Head Products Inc. Simultaneously, the products manufactured by Bull Head Products will allow the Georgian distributor, once the attorneys have completed contracts, to sell Bull Head Products’ firefighting vehicles, which will include FireBug’s innovative firefighting technology, across the US. In addition to the firefighting vehicle manufacturing capability gained through this acquisition, ILUS is also in the final stages of acquiring manufacturing capability in Texas for its specialized firefighting pumps and equipment, with this deal at conclusion stage.  

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OTC ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc), Acquires Tennessee-based Bull Head Products Incorporated NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - ILUS International Inc (OTC: ILUS) is a Mergers and Acquisitions company focused on acquiring and developing public safety technology-based companies across the globe. The company …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Evergreen Packaging International LLC, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Reaches ...
Skye Bioscience Establishes New Cannabinoid Pharmaceutical Innovation Program
Santander Chile returns to the Swiss market with a successful five-year transaction
TCR² Therapeutics to Host R&D Day on October 20, 2021
New long-term data reinforcing promising safety and efficacy profile of brain-penetrant ...
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Healthcare Triangle, Inc. Announces Pricing of $13.0 Million Initial Public Offering
Hyloris Acquires Breakthrough, Patented Technology to Develop and Market Aspirin IV in the U.S. in ...
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
WSGF – Vaycaychella Streamlines Onboarding New Vaycaychella App Users
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Seven LPL Financial Advisors Recognized by Forbes as Top Next-Gen Advisors
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
PAOG Confirms Plans For First CBD Nutraceutical Revenue In 2021 Targeting $16 Billion Market
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...