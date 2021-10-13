NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ILUS International Inc (OTC: ILUS) is a Mergers and Acquisitions company focused on acquiring and developing public safety technology-based companies across the globe. The company has already completed four acquisitions in 2021, with full details on the fifth in Georgia being announced once both attorneys have completed contracts, following the Heads of Terms which have already been signed, as per the recent press release for ILUS’ first US acquisition which cannot be named until all its employees have been notified. ILUS has now acquired Bull Head Products Inc, a specialist aluminium truck bed manufacturer and vehicle converter with customers across the United States in multiple sectors, including wildland firefighting and rapid response fire and rescue. ILUS is also in the process of acquiring several more companies in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom over the coming quarters.

Bull Head Products Inc is a leading designer, manufacturer and installer of specialist truck beds, vehicle bodies and vehicle conversion solutions. ILUS has agreed the acquisition of Bull Head Products Inc for an undisclosed cash amount and a small amount of restricted shares. This acquisition is the smallest of ILUS’ current round of US acquisitions; however, it is of significant strategic importance for ILUS’ manufacturing in the United States, and it presents enormous growth potential. In addition to growing its already profitable existing business, the primary reason for acquiring Bull Head Products is the establishment of the company as ILUS’ US manufacturer of FireBug’s rapid response firefighting and rescue vehicles, the E-Raptor range of commercial electric utility vehicles and the manufacture of ILUS’ lightweight plastic vehicle bodies for fire and rescue. In a move that is expected to quadruple Bull Head Product’s revenue, the products from both FireBug and the in-progress Georgia acquisition will be sold via Bull Head Products Inc. Simultaneously, the products manufactured by Bull Head Products will allow the Georgian distributor, once the attorneys have completed contracts, to sell Bull Head Products’ firefighting vehicles, which will include FireBug’s innovative firefighting technology, across the US. In addition to the firefighting vehicle manufacturing capability gained through this acquisition, ILUS is also in the final stages of acquiring manufacturing capability in Texas for its specialized firefighting pumps and equipment, with this deal at conclusion stage.