Security Analytics Market worth $25.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a research report "Security Analytics Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Component, Application (Customer Retention and Engagement and Personalized Recommendation), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, Capability, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Security Analytics Market size to grow from USD 12.0 billion in 2021 to USD 25.4 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.2% during the forecast period. Various factors such as demand to discover patterns, prioritization of network-based threats with actionable intelligence to avert data losses, and prevention of onward intrusion and increasing focus on maintaining regulatory compliance.

Security analytics is a security approach that investigates security events and analyzes inconsistent behavior across networks and systems to bring situational awareness and understanding of security risks within organizations. These solutions help protect the critical resources and systems against cyberattacks and breaches to fortify security infrastructure. Security analytics redefines the power of Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) capabilities by providing effective and better network security to predict and mitigate potential cyber threats. With an increase in the number of new security threats, the need for security analytics is growing rapidly across the globe.

Security analytics solutions can assimilate large and diverse data sets into their detection algorithms, depending on the types of solutions deployed. Security analytics data can be gathered in various ways, including but not limited to network traffic, endpoint and user behavior data, cloud resources, business applications, identity and access management data, and external threat intelligence sources. The various security analytics solutions are SIEM, endpoint security analytics, network security analytics, enterprise security analytics, User Entity and Behavior Analytics (UEBA), and Security Orchestration and Automation and Response (SOAR). These solutions help organizations secure their networks, endpoints, applications, and cloud-based services. The managed services segment is expected to show a higher growth rate during the forecast period.

