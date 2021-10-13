Rich Geruson, NexOptic Chairman, Announces Global Sales Distribution Agreement with NTek Device for NexOptic AI

NTek Device is an indispensable partner to a vast array of clients in mobile cameras, surveillance cameras, and automotive cameras. Today’s announcement has NexOptic joining the likes of some of the most respected and influential imaging solution companies as chosen by NTek for their overwhelming quality and reliability in the image enhancement sector for CMOS image sensor (“CIS”) based solutions.

“A key to our success is discovering the next big solutions in imaging early, and so we’re very excited to be able to now bring artificial intelligence solutions as impactful as Aliis to large segments of the imaging industry,” said Hyun-Chul Kim, CEO of NTek Device. “Aliis is a major breakthrough that will deliver enormous value to us by allowing us to immediately provide effective artificial intelligence integration directly to our clients.”

NTek is partnered with virtually all Korean camera image development firms and module manufacturers. It is a leading semiconductor supplier to the mobile, video security, and automotive industries as well as a provider of embedded solutions for internet and data communication equipment throughout the Asia Pacific region and beyond. NTek has significant product distribution centres in Korea and Hong Kong and partnership distribution networks in Shenzhen, China and Taipei, Taiwan. Its voluminous list of customers includes Partron and Powerlogics, as well as Korean leaders in video security with global reach. It delivers CIS hardware and software to its vast customer network which includes Hanhwa Techwin, IDIS, CPRO, and Truen in addition to key automobile imaging companies like Thinkware, Finedigital, and NC&.

CIS, “the eyes of a camera,” is a keystone product in the imaging tech industry and is key to NTek and NexOptic’s plans for positioning themselves into expanding roles in the 5G ecosystem. NTek customer firms in the CIS sector include Sony, Samsung, Omnivision, Onsemi, Hynix, Galaxycore, Lexar, Harvetek and others. NTek provides customized solutions to client firms by cross-checking available CIS products; this is part of what makes NTek so successful and why they’ve been able to sustain their robust 20% growth rate year over year.