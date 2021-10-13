Accenture Acquires Glamit to Help Clients Accelerate Digital Commerce Transformation in Argentina

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has acquired Glamit , a boutique e-commerce agency in Argentina. Glamit offers experience design and technology, including e-commerce and platform architecture, brand strategy, digital marketing services and direct-to-consumer solutions. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Accenture has acquired Glamit, a boutique e-commerce agency in Argentina. (Photo: Business Wire)

To meet the needs of the rapidly growing Argentinian e-commerce market, today’s brands are looking to reinvent their commerce experience swiftly and at scale. With the addition of Glamit, Accenture Interactive further enhances its robust omnichannel e-commerce and marketing solutions and the ability of the Accenture SynOps platform to power connected and seamless commerce experiences.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Buenos Aires, Glamit, brings proven partnerships with leading technology and platform companies including Magento, VTEX and Mercado Pago, and other related services to deliver commerce excellence across multiple industries for international and local brands. Recognized by the eCommerce Institute for outstanding leadership and offerings to support online businesses in Argentina, an outstanding partner by Mercado Pago and most recently, Great Place to Work in Argentina, the agency’s 260 employees will join Accenture Interactive in HSA.

Flaviano Faleiro, Accenture Interactive’s president for Growth Markets, said: “Glamit fits into our vision of transforming commerce across Latin America. With them as part of the Interactive family, we will help our clients in the region balance the complexities and simplicity of digital commerce and create exceptional experiences that delight consumers and drive brand success.”

Andrés Dorfman, CEO of Glamit, said: “We’ve always been focused on helping brands create connected experiences for their consumers. Joining Accenture Interactive will allow us to continue to do so, in a way that extends our reach and increases our impact. It provides an excellent opportunity for our teams to drive marketing transformation and commerce reimagination in a big way that helps our clients deepen their presence on a global scale.”