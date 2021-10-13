checkAd

Blend and Frost Bank Extend Partnership into Mortgage, Consumer Banking, and Deposits

13.10.2021, 16:43  |   |   |   

Blend (NYSE: BLND), a leader in cloud banking software, today announced the expansion of its partnership with Frost Bank, a Texas-chartered bank based in San Antonio, to further the bank’s digital transformation strategy and deliver seamless customer experiences. Frost Bank first partnered with Blend on home equity loans and lines of credit, and will now carry the technology through to drive efficiency and simplify processes in its mortgage, consumer banking, and deposits business lines.

One of the 50 largest U.S. banks, Frost Bank is the highest ranking bank in the state of Texas for customer satisfaction in retail banking according to J.D. Power and is recognized by the Greenwich Excellence and Best Brand Awards for its superior service, advice and performance to small-business and middle-market banking clients. The bank’s dedication to supporting its customers’ financial journeys from start to finish makes Frost Bank an ideal partner to support a variety of financial needs.

“Frost Bank is bringing its industry-leading customer service to mortgage lending, and working with a highly regarded company like Blend will allow us to be involved in the entire process from start to finish so that we can provide a great experience to our customers,” said Frost Chairman and CEO Phil Green.

This expanded partnership will create consistent and streamlined customer experiences across all consumer banking products and services, and allow customers to set up seamless auto-payment options with deposit account openings on a single platform. ​​Frost Bank will now also be able to provide a mortgage solution to their customers in a modern, digital way, allowing the bank to keep pace with customers’ technological expectations. As a result, loan officers will experience improved efficiency with a single digital portal from which they can operate, allowing them to spend more time providing informed guidance to their customers based on their individual financial situation.

Nima Ghamsari, co-founder and head of Blend, said, “As we work to build the future of financial services, it’s critical we partner with firms like Frost Bank that have a continued commitment to customer experience and digital transformation. This partnership is a testament to the fact that digitization and technology are imperative when it comes to advancing how financial services firms serve their customers, and being able to offer digital, in-person, and hybrid solutions is key to building long-lasting consumer relationships.”

For more information on how Blend partners with financial institutions, please visit blend.com.

About Blend

Blend’s cloud banking platform is designed to power the end-to-end consumer journey for any banking product, from application to close. Our technology is used by Wells Fargo, U.S. Bank, and over 310 other financial services firms to acquire more customers, increase productivity, and deepen relationships. Through our software, we enable our customers to process an average of more than $5 billion in loans per day, helping consumers get into homes and gain access to the capital they need to lead better lives. To learn more, visit blend.com.

About Frost Bank

Frost is the banking, investments and insurance subsidiary of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR), a financial holding company with $46.7 billion in assets at June 30, 2021. One of the 50 largest U.S. banks by asset size, Frost provides a full range of banking, investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals in the Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Permian Basin, Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped Texans with their financial needs during three centuries. For more information, visit www.frostbank.com.

