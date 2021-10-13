Golden Entertainment to Report 2021 Third Quarter Results on November 3 and Host Conference Call and Webcast

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) (“Golden Entertainment” or the “Company”) announced today that it will release its 2021 third quarter financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, and host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) that day. Both the call and webcast are open to the general public.

The conference call may be accessed live over the phone by dialing (844) 465-3054 or for international callers by dialing (480) 685-5227. A replay will be available beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET that day and may be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 for international callers; the passcode is 1722269. The replay will be available until November 6, 2021. The call will also be webcast live through the “Investors” section of the Company’s website, www.goldenent.com. A replay of the audio webcast will also be archived on the Company’s website, www.goldenent.com.

If you have questions about Golden Entertainment or are interested in conducting a conference call with Golden Entertainment’s management, please contact JCIR at (212) 835-8500 or gden@jcir.com.

About Golden Entertainment, Inc.

Golden Entertainment owns and operates gaming properties across two divisions – casino operations and distributed gaming. Golden Entertainment operates over 16,900 slots, 120 table games, and 6,200 hotel rooms. Golden Entertainment owns ten casino resorts – nine in Southern Nevada and one in Maryland. Through its distributed gaming business in Nevada and Montana, Golden Entertainment operates video gaming devices at nearly 1,100 locations and owns over 60 traditional taverns in Nevada. Golden Entertainment is also licensed in Illinois and Pennsylvania to operate video gaming terminals. For more information, visit www.goldenent.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211013005824/en/