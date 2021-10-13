checkAd

Datto Unveils SaaS Defense for Advanced Cyber Threat Protection

Datto Holding Corp. (“Datto”) (NYSE: MSP), the leading global provider of cloud-based software and security solutions purpose-built for delivery by Managed Service Providers (MSPs), unveiled SaaS Defense, its advanced cyber threat protection product, live on stage at DattoCon NOW, the largest open-ecosystem MSP-centric event.

Datto CEO, Tim Weller, unveils Datto SaaS Defense during his keynote at DattoCon NOW (Photo: Business Wire)

Following its acquisition of Israel-based cyber threat detection company BitDam earlier this year, Datto proudly debuted its SaaS Defense security product built exclusively for MSPs. The advanced threat protection and spam-filtering solution provides MSPs with patented technology to proactively detect and prevent malicious malware, phishing, and Business Email Compromise (BEC) attacks that target Microsoft Exchange, OneDrive, SharePoint, and Teams.

“MSPs protect and manage more Microsoft 365 accounts collectively than any one enterprise. This technology will now be put to work to help keep small and medium businesses safe by blocking the number one attack vector -- email, and it actually works across the entire Microsoft 365 suite,” said Tim Weller, CEO of Datto. “We were so confident about the impact this technology will have on MSPs that we wanted to own it, and bring the talented minds who created it to work with us on our greater security mission.”

According to the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center, phishing remains the #1 reported cybercrime type in the United States, with BEC complaints exceeding $1.8 billion in 2020. Globally, Datto’s latest State of the Channel Ransomware Report found that nearly 1 in 4 MSPs reported ransomware attacks on clients’ SaaS applications, with 64% of those reporting attacks within Microsoft 365.

Datto SaaS Defense creates the opportunity for MSPs to attract new clients and expand market share with a robust yet simple security solution that eliminates the need for additional headcount or in-depth security training. Benefits include:

  • Proactive monitoring, detection, and elimination of unknown malware threats and phishing attempts that other solutions miss with signature-independent technology designed to analyze the composition of a safe email, chat, or document rather than just scanning for already known security threats.
  • Minimizes the time to detection by preventing zero-day threats as soon as they are encountered, without manual interference or end-client disruption. SaaS Defense does not rely on third-party software, signatures, or malware reports.
  • Robust reporting capabilities show why a threat was flagged as malicious without a complex scoring matrix.
  • Seamless deployment and management sets new clients up in minutes.
  • Complete integration with Datto SaaS Protection provides a multi-layered security approach to protect against permanent cloud data loss caused by user error, ransomware, or other security incidents.
  • Streamlined, reliable protection saves MSPs time and resources previously spent on threat reporting, managing false positives, and updating blocklists.

“This product is a game-changer for us. We needed a more forensic solution for our clients that quickly and clearly showed why a threat was flagged,” said Charles Love at ShowTech Solutions, an MSP in Tampa, Florida. “SaaS Defense does just that; not only is it easy to use, but it lifts the covers in a way none of the other current solutions on the market can.”

