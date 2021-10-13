Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - - Double digit growth across segments



- Revenue guidance for FY22 revised upwards to 16.5%-17.5%



- Margin guidance retained at 22%-24%



Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation

digital services and consulting, delivered a strong Q2 performance with YoY

growth increasing to 19.4% and sequential growth accelerating to 6.3% in

constant currency. Growth was broad-based across geographies and segments with

the largest geography, North America growing at 23.1% and the largest segment,

Financial Services growing at 20.5%, YoY in constant currency. Large deal

momentum continued with TCV of $2.15 billion in Q2. Operating margin for the

quarter was resilient at 23.6%. The Board has announced interim dividend of `15

per share for FY22.





"Our stellar performance and robust growth outlook continue to demonstrate ourstrategic focus and the strength of our digital offerings. As we witness astrong market opportunity with global enterprises rapidly accelerating theirdigital journeys, our sustained investments in expanding capabilities, includingthe differentiated cloud play, Infosys Cobalt(TM), has uniquely positioned us tocontinue serving our clients effectively, gain market share and emerge as thepreferred cloud and digital transformation partner in the market," said SalilParekh, CEO and MD . "Given this continued momentum we have further increasedour revenue growth guidance to 16.5%-17.5%", he added.42.4% YoY CC 19.4% YoY6.3% 23.6% Operating 12.7% YoY $2.15 bn LargeDigital growth QoQ CC margin Increase in EPS deal signingsRevenue (INR terms)growth1. Key highlights:For the quarter ended September 30, For six months ended September 30,2021 2021- Revenues in CC terms grew by 19.4% - Revenues in CC terms grew by 18.1%YoY and 6.3% QoQ- Reported revenues at YoY - Reported revenues at $7,780$3,998 million, growth of 20.7% YoY - million, growth of 21.0% YoY - DigitalDigital revenues at 56.1% of total revenues at 55.0% of total revenues,revenues, YoY CC growth of 42.4% - YoY CC growth of 42.2% - OperatingOperating margin at 23.6%, decline of margin at 23.6%, decline of 0.4% YoY -1.8% YoY and 0.1% QoQ- Basic EPS at Basic EPS at $0.34, growth of 19.0%$0.17, growth of 13.0% YoY - FCF at YoY - FCF at $1,575 million, YoY$712 million, YoY growth of 5.6%; FCF growth of 12.3%; FCF conversion atconversion at 97.1% of net profit 109.5% of net profit"In order to harness the full potential of the market opportunity, we are