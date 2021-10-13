checkAd

Community Health Systems to Webcast Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.10.2021, 17:00  |  26   |   |   

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) today announced that it will webcast its third quarter 2021 conference call.

The Company will issue a press release announcing its results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, after the regular close of trading. The conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. Central time, 11:00 a.m. Eastern time, on Thursday, October 28, 2021. A live webcast of the conference call will be available online at www.chs.net. To listen to the live call, please go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for approximately 30 days.

During this call, Community Health Systems will review the Company’s financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

About Community Health Systems, Inc.

Community Health Systems, Inc. is one of the largest publicly traded hospital companies in the United States and a leading operator of general acute care hospitals in communities across the country. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases or operates 84 affiliated hospitals in 16 states with an aggregate of approximately 13,000 licensed beds. The Company’s headquarters are located in Franklin, Tennessee, a suburb south of Nashville. Shares in Community Health Systems, Inc. are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CYH.” More information about the Company can be found on its website at www.chs.net.

Community Health Systems Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Community Health Systems to Webcast Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) today announced that it will webcast its third quarter 2021 conference call. The Company will issue a press release announcing its results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, after the regular close of trading. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Revance Continues to Anticipate FDA Approval of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection for the Treatment ...
Charles River Laboratories Announces Two Divestitures
Ellington Financial Inc. Prices Common Stock Offering
Tenaya Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data on Its Gene Therapy Programs at the ESGCT 28th ...
DWS Named as the Official Global Investment Sponsor for the Lakers and the Second International ...
CrowdStrike Introduces First-Of-Its-Kind XDR Module to Deliver Real-Time Detection and Automated ...
EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Investors with Losses to ...
CrowdStrike Launches Free Humio Community Edition to Bring Power of Streaming Log Management to ...
Ellington Financial Announces Estimated Book Value Range as of September 30, 2021
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(16) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Organic Garage Announces Corrective Disclosure Pursuant to OSC Review
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(16) 
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15.09.21Community Health Systems, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Independent Director
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten