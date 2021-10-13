Vishay Intertechnology IHVR Vertical-Mount Inductor in 4025 Case Size Saves Space, Increases Efficiency in DC/DC Converters

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new IHVR vertical-mount inductor in the 10.25 mm by 6.4 mm by 10 mm 4025 case size. Optimizing inductance and minimizing DCR for increased efficiency in DC/DC converters, the newly designed Vishay Dale IHVR-4025JZ-3Z offers high temperature operation up to +155 °C for computer, server, telecom, and industrial applications.

Featuring a Reduced Footprint, Vertical-Mount Configuration, 10 mm by 6.4 mm by 10 mm Device Reduces DCR Down to 0.130 mΩ, Offers High Temperature Operation to +155 °C

Compared to traditional inductors, the compact size and unique vertical-mount design of the device released today save on board space and allow for more efficient cooling by utilizing air flow while enabling 50 % lower DCR down to 0.130 mΩ (typical) and higher rated current up to 112 A. The device’s reduced DCR can provide significant savings in energy costs over the life of a server compared to less-efficient solutions. In addition, its rectangular shape provides better integration with other board components, making it easier for designers to keep PCB trace lengths equal to reduce phase imbalances.

The IHVR-4025JZ-3Z is optimized for energy storage in DC/DC converters up to 5 MHz and high current filtering applications up to the SRF of the inductor. Applications for the device include desktops and servers; low profile, multi-phase, high current power supplies; POL converters; and distributed power systems and FPGAs. In these applications, the inductor offers extremely stable inductance and saturation over the full -40 °C to +155 °C operating temperature range.

Packaged in a 100 % lead (Pb)-free shielded, composite construction that reduces buzz noise to ultra low levels, the IHVR-4025JZ-3Z offers high resistance to thermal shock, moisture, and mechanical shock and handles high transient current spikes without saturation. The device is RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green .

Device Specification Table:

Case size 4025 Inductance (µH) 0.10 to 0.15 DCR typ. (mΩ) 0.130 DCR max. (mΩ) 0.143 Heat rating current (A) 112(1) Saturation current (A) 82 to 140(2) / 112 to 183(3) SRF (MHz) 126 to 212

(1) DC current (A) that will cause an approximate ΔT of 40 °C

(2) DC current (A) that will cause L 0 to drop approximately 20 %

(3) DC current (A) that will cause L 0 to drop approximately 30 %

Samples and production quantities of the IHVR-4025JZ-3Z are available now, with lead times of 12 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world's largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets.

The DNA of tech is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

