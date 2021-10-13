checkAd

Vishay Intertechnology IHVR Vertical-Mount Inductor in 4025 Case Size Saves Space, Increases Efficiency in DC/DC Converters

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2021, 17:00  |  25   |   |   

Featuring a Reduced Footprint, Vertical-Mount Configuration, 10 mm by 6.4 mm by 10 mm Device Reduces DCR Down to 0.130 mΩ, Offers High Temperature Operation to +155 °C

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new IHVR vertical-mount inductor in the 10.25 mm by 6.4 mm by 10 mm 4025 case size. Optimizing inductance and minimizing DCR for increased efficiency in DC/DC converters, the newly designed Vishay Dale IHVR-4025JZ-3Z offers high temperature operation up to +155 °C for computer, server, telecom, and industrial applications.

Compared to traditional inductors, the compact size and unique vertical-mount design of the device released today save on board space and allow for more efficient cooling by utilizing air flow while enabling 50 % lower DCR down to 0.130 mΩ (typical) and higher rated current up to 112 A. The device’s reduced DCR can provide significant savings in energy costs over the life of a server compared to less-efficient solutions. In addition, its rectangular shape provides better integration with other board components, making it easier for designers to keep PCB trace lengths equal to reduce phase imbalances.

The IHVR-4025JZ-3Z is optimized for energy storage in DC/DC converters up to 5 MHz and high current filtering applications up to the SRF of the inductor. Applications for the device include desktops and servers; low profile, multi-phase, high current power supplies; POL converters; and distributed power systems and FPGAs. In these applications, the inductor offers extremely stable inductance and saturation over the full -40 °C to +155 °C operating temperature range.

Packaged in a 100 % lead (Pb)-free shielded, composite construction that reduces buzz noise to ultra low levels, the IHVR-4025JZ-3Z offers high resistance to thermal shock, moisture, and mechanical shock and handles high transient current spikes without saturation. The device is RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green.

Device Specification Table:

Case size 4025
Inductance (µH) 0.10 to 0.15
DCR typ. (mΩ) 0.130
DCR max. (mΩ) 0.143
Heat rating current (A) 112(1)
Saturation current (A) 82 to 140(2) / 112 to 183(3)
SRF (MHz) 126 to 212

(1) DC current (A) that will cause an approximate ΔT of 40 °C
(2) DC current (A) that will cause L0 to drop approximately 20 %
(3) DC current (A) that will cause L0 to drop approximately 30 %

Samples and production quantities of the IHVR-4025JZ-3Z are available now, with lead times of 12 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology
Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Share it on Twitter: http://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@vishayindust today introduced a new IHVR vertical-mount inductor in the 10.25 mm by 6.4 mm by 10 mm 4025 case size. - https://bit.ly/3lvZDOF

Link to product datasheet:
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?34575 (IHVR-4025JZ-3Z)

Link to product photo:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72157719928280293

For more information please contact:
Vishay Intertechnology
Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400
peter.henrici@vishay.com  
 or
Redpines
Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233
bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com

 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vishay Intertechnology IHVR Vertical-Mount Inductor in 4025 Case Size Saves Space, Increases Efficiency in DC/DC Converters Featuring a Reduced Footprint, Vertical-Mount Configuration, 10 mm by 6.4 mm by 10 mm Device Reduces DCR Down to 0.130 mΩ, Offers High Temperature Operation to +155 °CMALVERN, Pa., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Evergreen Packaging International LLC, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Reaches ...
Skye Bioscience Establishes New Cannabinoid Pharmaceutical Innovation Program
Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II and Better Therapeutics, Inc. Announce Registration Statement ...
Santander Chile returns to the Swiss market with a successful five-year transaction
TCR² Therapeutics to Host R&D Day on October 20, 2021
New long-term data reinforcing promising safety and efficacy profile of brain-penetrant ...
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Healthcare Triangle, Inc. Announces Pricing of $13.0 Million Initial Public Offering
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
WSGF – Vaycaychella Streamlines Onboarding New Vaycaychella App Users
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Seven LPL Financial Advisors Recognized by Forbes as Top Next-Gen Advisors
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
PAOG Confirms Plans For First CBD Nutraceutical Revenue In 2021 Targeting $16 Billion Market
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...