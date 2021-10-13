checkAd

6K Additive to Increase Metal Alloys Offering with the Acquisition of Specialty Metallurgical Products

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
13.10.2021, 17:01  |  23   |   |   

Strategic acquisition expands product portfolio for metal alloys business for aerospace, automotive and medical industries

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 6K Additive a division of 6K, the leader in the production of sustainable advanced materials for energy storage, additive manufacturing powders and metal alloying additives, today announced it has acquired Specialty Metallurgical Products (SMP) based in Red Lion, Pennsylvania. SMP specializes in titanium and zirconium tablets used as a grain refinery for the metal alloys market. The acquisition augments 6K Additive's existing line of Ty-Gem compacts used in similar applications and markets. The new product enables 6K Additive to expand commercial relationships into both new and existing companies for titanium customers while developing new applications and customers for zirconium additives. The acquisition further solidifies 6K Additive as the premier supplier of metal alloying additives to primary and secondary aluminum producers worldwide. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Frank Roberts, President of 6K Additive, commented, "We have over 20 years of experience supplying our Ty-Gem grain refining products to the aluminum industry. Adding SMP's titanium products to our portfolio will compliment our existing offering while enhancing our expertise in the process. The acquisition will also add an entire new product line to our current portfolio in zirconium tablets. The quality products SMP brings to 6K Additive enables us to go broader and deeper with our customers providing a quality, sustainable alloying solution no other company in the world can offer." 

"We have a long history of supplying the top end of titanium additives to the industry and have established SMP as the leading supplier of zirconium," said Jim Clark former President of SMP and now strategic advisor of 6K Additive. "Becoming part of the 6K Additive team ensures our customers are provided with the same quality product, but backed by a larger organization that has the logistics and operational infrastructure to support our rapid growth."

6K Additive employs proprietary technology to recycle titanium scrap from machining operations into essential inputs for metal alloys. 6K Additive has over 20 years of experience supplying Ty-Gem compacts to the aluminum industry with the capability of processing over 3 million pounds of titanium scrap that directly contributes to over 3 billion pounds of aluminum at primary and secondary aluminum producers worldwide.

6K Additive is also the premium supplier for 3D printing metal powder that is produced from sustainable sources, targeting the commercial aerospace, medical, and industrial sectors. Following the commissioning of its 45-acre ISO9001 24/7 state-of-the-art powder production operations in 2020, 6K will now expand production with an additional 600 tons/year and set up sales and distribution in Europe and Asia.

Notes for editors

6K press releases are available here: https://www.6kinc.com/about/news/

About 6K

6K represents 6000 degrees, setting 6K technology apart from all others. It is the temperature of operation of our UniMelt sytem, the world's only production-scale microwave plasma system, and is also the temperature of the surface of the sun.

6K uses proprietary advanced plasma processing and industrial systems to create materials that are enabling the next generation of commercial and consumer products. The company's continuous UniMelt process allows for complete and unprecedented control of the entire materials engineering process, to produce materials at exact specifications at lower cost from sustainable sources.

The 6K Additive division is a ISO9001 facility, reclaims and processes over a million pounds of Ti64 per year, and has recently built and commissioned a state-of-the-art 48,000 square foot production facility for additive manufacturing powders.

To learn more about 6K, please visit www.6Kinc.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

6K Additive to Increase Metal Alloys Offering with the Acquisition of Specialty Metallurgical Products Strategic acquisition expands product portfolio for metal alloys business for aerospace, automotive and medical industries BURGETTSTOWN, Pa., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - 6K Additive a division of 6K, the leader in the production of sustainable …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Award-Winning VFX House Expands Leadership Team, Naming Industry Vet Patrick Davenport as Ghost VFX ...
Successful First Public Flight of Volocopter's VoloDrone
Ordr Appoints René Bonvanie as Executive Chairman of the Board
Realty ONE Group Leaders Gather In Nashville For Coaching And Networking While Raising More Than ...
Cambridge Quantum Releases World's First Quantum Natural Language Processing Toolkit and Library
TricorBraun To Acquire Vetroelite
PSI Talent Management Acquires OPRA Psychology Group
Icebreaker and Spinnova develop circular SPINNOVA-merino wool products
Elkem launches global climate roadmap: Reducing emissions towards net zero while growing supplies to the green transition
Insufflation Devices Market Size Worth $3.76 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
ITR, Schaeffler and MAHLE unveil DTM Electric Design Model at Norisring
Huntington's Disease Market Size Expected to Surge with a Significant CAGR of 22.5% in the 7MM ...
Xi Jinping says reunification a must for China's rejuvenation on 1911 Revolution anniversary
Moniwar, The Next P2E Phenomenon
The Netflix series La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) has its own beer thanks to Estrella Galicia.
Chairman of the Board Of Avia Solutions Group Gediminas Ziemelis: Aviation's race towards reducing carbon emissions by up to 85%
Press Release From Davidson Kempner European Partners LLP Regarding its Holding in Naturgy Energy ...
Sungrow Releases Latest Liquid Cooled Energy Storage System at Intersolar Europe 2021
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Change in Executive Leadership
The Glen Grant hosts exclusive Launch Event In Partnership with Rolls Royce to Celebrate Dennis ...
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
Rare Adverse Effects Continue to Fuel Covid-19 Vaccine Hesitancy, Despite Safety Breakthroughs
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI