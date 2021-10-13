checkAd

DGAP-News KOAN CORDIALS ARE NOW AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY THROUGHOUT CALIFORNIA

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
13.10.2021, 17:03  |  32   |   |   

DGAP-News: Resonate Blends, Inc
KOAN CORDIALS ARE NOW AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY THROUGHOUT CALIFORNIA

13.10.2021 / 17:03
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Koan, a Resonate Blends brand, is leading a new area of plant-based wellness with the direct-to-consumer launch of the world's first cannabis cordials - non-alcoholic, single-dose, plant-derived liquids designed to help mindful consumers to find inspiration, restore balance, and improve the quality of their lives. By combining the wisdom of traditional, holistic wellness practices with cutting-edge science and technology, Koan has developed a brand-new way to harness the wide-ranging benefits of cannabis, utilizing various ratios of THC and CBD, along with botanical terpenes, adaptogens, and other plant extracts to deliver precise and consistent life-enhancing experiences.

The six cordials - Calm, Balance, Play, Create, Delight, and Wonder - have the fast on-set of a tincture, the long duration of an edible, and the ease and social benefits of a beverage all in one single-dose bottle. Calm, for example, has a large concentration of CBD with low levels of THC ensuring a profoundly calming experience without getting you high. The low level of THC amplifies the benefits of natural plant extracts including Linalool-known to help treat anxiety, depression, and insomnia-Beta-Caryophyllene, an anti-inflammatory, and Limonene-a naturally-derived anti-depressive-to help ease stress and return to a comfortable and functional mind/body state. On the other extreme is Koan's Wonder formulation carefully crafted to support consumers in every way when their goal is to ponder the infinite. Wonder has higher levels of THC with low levels to CBD designed to help refine the powerful experience. Koan's other blends of Cordials enhance creativity, bring a feeling of enchantment, or unleash a feeling of energy, joy, and more. The full range of products is designed to help those using cannabis in an intentional way to find what they are looking for with precision, consistency, and refinement.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News KOAN CORDIALS ARE NOW AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY THROUGHOUT CALIFORNIA DGAP-News: Resonate Blends, Inc KOAN CORDIALS ARE NOW AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY THROUGHOUT CALIFORNIA 13.10.2021 / 17:03 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Koan, a Resonate Blends brand, is leading a new area of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Progress on Worldwide Commercial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SAP SE: SAP veröffentlicht vorläufige Geschäftszahlen für das dritte Quartal 2021
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: mic AG: Beabsichtigte faytech-Übernahme weiter auf Kurs - Pyramid Computer GmbH bestätigt ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SAP SE: SAP Announces Preliminary Results for Q3 2021
DGAP-News: MagForce AG: MagForce USA, Inc. has Received FDA's Conditions for Approval of the Final Protocol of ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric and H3 HATS Detail Successes with World's First Industrialized Optical Communications ...
DGAP-News: MagForce AG: MagForce USA, Inc. hat von der FDA die Konditionen für Genehmigung des finalen ...
DGAP-News: Hannover Rück bekennt sich zu Net-Zero-Zielen in Rückversicherung, Kapitalanlagen und operativem ...
DGAP-DD: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited : Bonanza-Gehalte in RPM North einschließlich 132 m mit 10,1 g/t Au - ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Announces Filing of Lawsuit Against its U.S. Collaboration Partner, NeuroRx, ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys' Lizenzpartner Roche erhält von US-Gesundheitsbehörde FDA den Status Therapiedurchbruch ...
EQS-Adhoc: Acer Therapeutics Receives Notice of Allowance of Key U.S. Patent Application Covering ACER-001 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: adesso SE startet Barkapitalerhöhung um bis zu 309.679 neue Aktien (circa 5 % des Grundkapitals)
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap und Viridian werden sich auf der Expo 2020 vorstellen
DGAP-News: Endor AG: Umsetzung des Aktiensplits am 14. Oktober 2021
DGAP-News: flatex next 3.0 verbessert Benutzerfreundlichkeit und Informationszugang auf Deutschlands ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ElringKlinger mit starken vorläufigen Zahlen für das dritte Quartal 2021
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited : Bonanza-Gehalte in RPM North einschließlich 132 m mit 10,1 g/t Au - ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap startet eine strategische Überprüfung zur Erschließung des ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Virtuelle Roadshow / Webkonferenz am 28. September 2021
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES