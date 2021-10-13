KOAN CORDIALS ARE NOW AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY THROUGHOUT CALIFORNIA

Koan , a Resonate Blends brand, is leading a new area of plant-based wellness with the direct-to-consumer launch of the world's first cannabis cordials - non-alcoholic, single-dose, plant-derived liquids designed to help mindful consumers to find inspiration, restore balance, and improve the quality of their lives. By combining the wisdom of traditional, holistic wellness practices with cutting-edge science and technology, Koan has developed a brand-new way to harness the wide-ranging benefits of cannabis, utilizing various ratios of THC and CBD, along with botanical terpenes, adaptogens, and other plant extracts to deliver precise and consistent life-enhancing experiences.

The six cordials - Calm, Balance, Play, Create, Delight, and Wonder - have the fast on-set of a tincture, the long duration of an edible, and the ease and social benefits of a beverage all in one single-dose bottle. Calm, for example, has a large concentration of CBD with low levels of THC ensuring a profoundly calming experience without getting you high. The low level of THC amplifies the benefits of natural plant extracts including Linalool-known to help treat anxiety, depression, and insomnia-Beta-Caryophyllene, an anti-inflammatory, and Limonene-a naturally-derived anti-depressive-to help ease stress and return to a comfortable and functional mind/body state. On the other extreme is Koan's Wonder formulation carefully crafted to support consumers in every way when their goal is to ponder the infinite. Wonder has higher levels of THC with low levels to CBD designed to help refine the powerful experience. Koan's other blends of Cordials enhance creativity, bring a feeling of enchantment, or unleash a feeling of energy, joy, and more. The full range of products is designed to help those using cannabis in an intentional way to find what they are looking for with precision, consistency, and refinement.