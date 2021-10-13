checkAd

Salt Life Continues Growth, Announces New Planned Store Openings

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE American: DLA), a leading provider of core activewear and lifestyle apparel products, announces five new owned retail store openings for its beach lifestyle brand, Salt Life. Salt Life storefronts in Florida, South Carolina, and Alabama are expected to open early next year to meet the continued strong demand for the brand in coastal communities and beyond. These strategic additions follow years of tremendous growth across the U.S. and provide opportunities to deepen Salt Life’s footprint in key markets, expanding the brand’s reach to a broader set of consumers who embrace the ocean lifestyle.

“Engaging face-to-face with Salt Life consumers is monumental in igniting a passion for the ocean lifestyle,” said Jeff Stillwell, President of Salt Life. “The success of our existing storefronts has propelled our retail efforts forward and we are thrilled to continue meeting both new and existing customers in Florida, South Carolina, and Alabama.”

New doors in Ft. Lauderdale, Boca Raton and Sarasota, Florida, Hilton Head, South Carolina and Foley, Alabama will add to the brand’s nationwide owned retail footprint. Earlier this year, Salt Life announced new store openings in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Texas City, Texas. The Myrtle Beach location opened to the public in September with strong initial results, and the Texas City location is set to open to the public in November of this year.

“Year after year, Salt Life retail stores consistently exceed sales and operating performance targets,” commented Robert W. Humphreys, Chairman and CEO of Delta Apparel, Inc. “These additional branded retail doors will offer a dynamic setting for consumers to engage and interact with the Salt Life brand and experience the beach lifestyle that resonates with such a large and growing audience.”

ABOUT SALT LIFE

Salt Life is a leading ocean lifestyle brand embracing those who love fishing, diving, surfing, beach fun, sun-soaked relaxation, and everything in between. Founded in 2003 by four avid watermen from Jacksonville Beach, Florida, Salt Life has grown through widespread distribution and coast-to-coast retail stores. The brand’s professional roster boasts numerous athletes, sportsmen, and other ambassadors in the fishing, surfing, diving, and music worlds. Salt Life offers omnichannel consumer engagement though their YouTube channel, Instagram, Facebook, in-store activations, and The Daily Salt content portal, which includes the newly launched Above & Below: a Salt Life Podcast and the Charter Captains Directory.

Salt Life products are available to consumers at www.saltlife.com and in surf shops, specialty stores, department stores, and sporting goods retailers, as well as at Salt Life’s various branded retail stores. The brand’s flagship store is in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, where the term “Salt Life” was coined over 15 years ago.

ABOUT DELTA APPAREL, INC.

Delta Apparel, Inc., along with its operating subsidiaries, DTG2Go, LLC, Salt Life, LLC, and M.J. Soffe, LLC, is a vertically integrated, international apparel company that designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a diverse portfolio of core activewear and lifestyle apparel products under the primary brands of Salt Life, Soffe, and Delta. The Company is a market leader in the direct-to-garment digital print and fulfillment industry, bringing DTG2Go technology and innovation to the supply chain of its customers. The Company specializes in selling casual and athletic products through a variety of distribution channels and tiers, including outdoor and sporting goods retailers, independent and specialty stores, better department stores, and mid-tier retailers, mass merchants, and e-retailers, the U.S. military, and through its business-to-business e-commerce sites. The Company’s products are also made available direct-to-consumer on its websites at www.saltlife.com, www.soffe.com, and www.deltaapparel.com as well as through its branded retail stores. The Company’s operations are located throughout the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, and Mexico, and it employs approximately 8,400 people worldwide. Additional information about the Company is available at www.deltaapparelinc.com.




