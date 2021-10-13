checkAd

DTE Energy announces it will cease the use of coal at Belle River Power Plant by December 2028 – two years earlier than originally planned

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2021, 17:00  |  27   |   |   

•The energy company is now slated to achieve its 50% carbon emissions reduction target by 2028 •The company will accelerate the filing of its updated Clean Vision Plan (Integrated Resource Plan) to the fall of 2022, one year earlier than planned

Detroit, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DETROIT, October 13, 2021 – DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) today announced that it is ceasing all coal use at its Belle River Power Plant in St. Clair County, Michigan no later than December 2028 – at least two years earlier than the facility's previously scheduled 2030 coal use end date – enabling DTE to achieve its 50% carbon emissions reduction goal faster than planned and moving the company closer to its goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions. This generation action complies with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Steam Electric Effluent Limitations Guidelines (ELG) rule.

This action supports DTE’s and Michigan’s journey to net zero carbon emissions. DTE has retired four of its coal-fired facilities (Marysville, Harbor Beach, Conners Creek and River Rouge) and plans to retire two of its four remaining coal plants – St. Clair and Trenton Channel – in 2022, while also exploring other clean energy options for electricity generation. 

“A key part of DTE’s Clean Vision Plan involves the sequential retirement of our coal plants,” said Jerry Norcia, chief executive officer, DTE Energy. “By making this important generation decision now, DTE continues to be proactive in improving our reliability, addressing the expanding needs of our customers and accelerating our journey to cleaner energy generation that is affordable for the customers and communities we serve.”  

 

Maintaining Affordability, Reliability & Clean Energy Investments

DTE will further outline its goals to accelerate its journey to cleaner, reliable, and affordable energy in its next Clean Vision Plan (Integrated Resource Plan) filing with the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC). The Clean Vision Plan will be filed with the MPSC in the fall of 2022, a full year ahead of the required timeline. The updated Clean Vision Plan will be shaped by DTE’s ongoing discussions with customers and other stakeholders in the communities it serves.  Through its Clean Vision Plan filing, DTE will provide a detailed assessment of the existing and future energy needs of its customers and how it plans to meet these needs.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DTE Energy announces it will cease the use of coal at Belle River Power Plant by December 2028 – two years earlier than originally planned •The energy company is now slated to achieve its 50% carbon emissions reduction target by 2028 •The company will accelerate the filing of its updated Clean Vision Plan (Integrated Resource Plan) to the fall of 2022, one year earlier than …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Evergreen Packaging International LLC, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Reaches ...
Skye Bioscience Establishes New Cannabinoid Pharmaceutical Innovation Program
Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II and Better Therapeutics, Inc. Announce Registration Statement ...
Santander Chile returns to the Swiss market with a successful five-year transaction
TCR² Therapeutics to Host R&D Day on October 20, 2021
New long-term data reinforcing promising safety and efficacy profile of brain-penetrant ...
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Healthcare Triangle, Inc. Announces Pricing of $13.0 Million Initial Public Offering
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
WSGF – Vaycaychella Streamlines Onboarding New Vaycaychella App Users
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Seven LPL Financial Advisors Recognized by Forbes as Top Next-Gen Advisors
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
PAOG Confirms Plans For First CBD Nutraceutical Revenue In 2021 Targeting $16 Billion Market
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...