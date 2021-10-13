DTE Energy announces it will cease the use of coal at Belle River Power Plant by December 2028 – two years earlier than originally planned

Detroit, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DETROIT, October 13, 2021 – DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) today announced that it is ceasing all coal use at its Belle River Power Plant in St. Clair County, Michigan no later than December 2028 – at least two years earlier than the facility's previously scheduled 2030 coal use end date – enabling DTE to achieve its 50% carbon emissions reduction goal faster than planned and moving the company closer to its goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions. This generation action complies with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Steam Electric Effluent Limitations Guidelines (ELG) rule.

•The energy company is now slated to achieve its 50% carbon emissions reduction target by 2028 •The company will accelerate the filing of its updated Clean Vision Plan (Integrated Resource Plan) to the fall of 2022, one year earlier than planned

This action supports DTE’s and Michigan’s journey to net zero carbon emissions. DTE has retired four of its coal-fired facilities (Marysville, Harbor Beach, Conners Creek and River Rouge) and plans to retire two of its four remaining coal plants – St. Clair and Trenton Channel – in 2022, while also exploring other clean energy options for electricity generation.

“A key part of DTE’s Clean Vision Plan involves the sequential retirement of our coal plants,” said Jerry Norcia, chief executive officer, DTE Energy. “By making this important generation decision now, DTE continues to be proactive in improving our reliability, addressing the expanding needs of our customers and accelerating our journey to cleaner energy generation that is affordable for the customers and communities we serve.”

Maintaining Affordability, Reliability & Clean Energy Investments

DTE will further outline its goals to accelerate its journey to cleaner, reliable, and affordable energy in its next Clean Vision Plan (Integrated Resource Plan) filing with the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC). The Clean Vision Plan will be filed with the MPSC in the fall of 2022, a full year ahead of the required timeline. The updated Clean Vision Plan will be shaped by DTE’s ongoing discussions with customers and other stakeholders in the communities it serves. Through its Clean Vision Plan filing, DTE will provide a detailed assessment of the existing and future energy needs of its customers and how it plans to meet these needs.