checkAd

Production report for September 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2021, 17:03  |  21   |   |   

Oslo, 13 October 2021

Below please find average gross operated production in September 2021 and corresponding numbers for August 2021.

IOX operated         September 2021 August 2021
  Boepd(1) Bopd (2) Boepd(1) Bopd (2)
Colombia 747 507 808 564
Argentina (3) 2,247 431 2,171 344

(1)   Barrels of oil equivalents per day
(2)   Barrels of oil per day
(3)   Operated by Selva Maria Oil on behalf of IOX until local authorities approve operator’s licence.


Comments

In September, average daily production was 2,994 barrels of oil equivalents per day (boepd), compared to 2,979 boepd in August for Argentina and Colombia combined.

In Argentina, there has been a significant increase in oil production due to the opening of shut-in oil wells, boosting oil output by around 25 percent compared to the previous month. On the gas production side production was stable but affected by technical problem related with gas compression spare-parts; a situation affected with the pandemic COVID-19 restrictions imposed by local authorities.

In Mata Magallanes Oeste (MMO), besides Covid-19 restrictions delaying the specialist’s arrival to the operations, environmental remedial actions are in place in MMO-27 to remove around 200 cubic meters of top-soil affected with an oil spray of around 20 litres.

In Colombia, Interoil has made significant progress with local communities in the Puli C area aimed at granting their consent prior to the mobilization of a pulling unit to repair oil and gas producing wells that are currently shut-in waiting to change broken downhole production parts. Interoil expects this unit to arrive at the site later this month.

In the Llanos area, Interoil continues with a stable production in Vikingo. Start of the drilling campaign of exploration wells in the Altair and LLA-47 blocks remains on hold and pending approval from the related authorities.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

***************************

Please direct any further questions to ir@interoil.no

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator and license holder of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina with headquarter in Oslo.






0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Production report for September 2021 Oslo, 13 October 2021 Below please find average gross operated production in September 2021 and corresponding numbers for August 2021. IOX operated        September 2021August 2021 Boepd(1)Bopd (2)Boepd(1)Bopd (2)Colombia747507808564Argentina …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Evergreen Packaging International LLC, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Reaches ...
Skye Bioscience Establishes New Cannabinoid Pharmaceutical Innovation Program
Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II and Better Therapeutics, Inc. Announce Registration Statement ...
Santander Chile returns to the Swiss market with a successful five-year transaction
TCR² Therapeutics to Host R&D Day on October 20, 2021
New long-term data reinforcing promising safety and efficacy profile of brain-penetrant ...
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Healthcare Triangle, Inc. Announces Pricing of $13.0 Million Initial Public Offering
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
WSGF – Vaycaychella Streamlines Onboarding New Vaycaychella App Users
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Seven LPL Financial Advisors Recognized by Forbes as Top Next-Gen Advisors
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
PAOG Confirms Plans For First CBD Nutraceutical Revenue In 2021 Targeting $16 Billion Market
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...