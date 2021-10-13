checkAd

Lexaria's Technology Proven to Deliver Oral THC More Effectively

Autor: Accesswire
13.10.2021, 17:00  |  35   |   |   

DehydraTECH delivers equivalent quantity of oral THC three times faster: 15 minutes vs. 45 minutesKELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)(NASDAQ:LEXXW) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in …

  • DehydraTECH delivers equivalent quantity of oral THC three times faster: 15 minutes vs. 45 minutes

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)(NASDAQ:LEXXW) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms is pleased to announce that its recent oral tetrahydrocannabinol ("THC") absorption study THC-A21-1 revealed that DehydraTECHTM-THC delivered via oral ingestion required only 15 minutes to deliver THC levels in blood plasma comparable to levels achieved at 45 minutes with concentration-matched controls.

During the study DehydraTECH-THC delivered more THC into bloodstream than the industry standard medium chain triglyceride ("MCT" or "coconut oil") based control formulation from the 2-minute mark onwards, then dropped rapidly to the same level as the MCT control by the 6-hour mark.

Foto: Accesswire

According to Harvard Medical School, the most common use for medical cannabis in the US is for the control of pain. Chronic pain is associated with nerve disorders and multiple sclerosis, and users are frequently cited as responding to a cannabis treatment program, without the highly addictive or sedating effects of opiates. Lexaria's investigation of enhanced delivery characteristics of THC utilizing DehydraTECH technology is focused on medical applications.

Key pharmacokinetic ("PK") findings from the study are tabulated below demonstrating statistically significant improvements in peak and total THC delivery (i.e., maximum concentration or Cmax and total area under the curve up to the point of the last measurement or AUClast respectively):

DehydraTECH-THC Cmax* % Improvement

(ng/mL)

MCT Control THC

(ng/mL)

DehydraTECH-THCAUClast** % Improvement

(hr∙ng/mL)

MCT (Coconut Oil) Control THC

(hr∙ng/mL)

178.6 ± 81.1

110.9%

(p=0.026)

84.7 ± 43.9

Seite 1 von 4
Lexaria Bioscience Registered (Old) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lexaria's Technology Proven to Deliver Oral THC More Effectively DehydraTECH delivers equivalent quantity of oral THC three times faster: 15 minutes vs. 45 minutesKELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)(NASDAQ:LEXXW) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ximen Mining Receives Drill Permit Approval for Silver Project in Greenwood - Historic Mining Camp ...
Love Pharma Inc., Announces Listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange
NeoGenomics Announces Board of Directors' Transition
Gladstone Land Announces Increase in Monthly Cash Distributions for October, November and December ...
Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Progress on Worldwide Commercial ...
Gladstone Capital Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for October, November and December 2021 and ...
Tribal Rides International, Inc. Announces that it has Engaged Investor Relations and ...
Electrovaya Announces Strategic Supply Agreement with Vicinity Motor Corp. for Lithium Battery ...
Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Increase in Monthly Cash Distributions for October, ...
TPT Global Tech CEO Stephen J. Thomas III to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on October ...
Titel
Athena Gold Corporation Closes CAD $248,696 Second Tranche of Private Placement
Cielo Announces Operational and Corporate Update
Ximen Mining Receives Drill Permit Approval for Silver Project in Greenwood - Historic Mining Camp ...
Fortitude Gold’s Golden Mile Returns 16.76 Meters Grading 3.31 g/t Gold and 6.10 Meters of 5.93 ...
CanaFarma Announces Interim COO Resignation
Evotec Expands Neuroscience Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to Include Novel Cell Type
Petroteq Provides Update on TSXV Application for Reinstatement
Xphyto Announces Engagement of Consultants for Marketing and Promotional Activities
MorphoSys' Licensing Partner Roche Received Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Gantenerumab in ...
Jackpot Digital’s Plan of Arrangement Receives Final Court Approval and Jackpot Sets Record Date ...
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.10.21Lexaria Oral Nicotine Study NIC-A21-1 Delivers Outstanding Results
Accesswire | Analysen