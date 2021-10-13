Lexaria's Technology Proven to Deliver Oral THC More Effectively

DehydraTECH delivers equivalent quantity of oral THC three times faster: 15 minutes vs. 45 minutesKELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)(NASDAQ:LEXXW) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in …

DehydraTECH delivers equivalent quantity of oral THC three times faster: 15 minutes vs. 45 minutes KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)(NASDAQ:LEXXW) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms is pleased to announce that its recent oral tetrahydrocannabinol ("THC") absorption study THC-A21-1 revealed that DehydraTECHTM-THC delivered via oral ingestion required only 15 minutes to deliver THC levels in blood plasma comparable to levels achieved at 45 minutes with concentration-matched controls. During the study DehydraTECH-THC delivered more THC into bloodstream than the industry standard medium chain triglyceride ("MCT" or "coconut oil") based control formulation from the 2-minute mark onwards, then dropped rapidly to the same level as the MCT control by the 6-hour mark.