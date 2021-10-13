Lexaria's Technology Proven to Deliver Oral THC More Effectively
- DehydraTECH delivers equivalent quantity of oral THC three times faster: 15 minutes vs. 45 minutes
KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)(NASDAQ:LEXXW) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms is pleased to announce that its recent oral tetrahydrocannabinol ("THC") absorption study THC-A21-1 revealed that DehydraTECHTM-THC delivered via oral ingestion required only 15 minutes to deliver THC levels in blood plasma comparable to levels achieved at 45 minutes with concentration-matched controls.
During the study DehydraTECH-THC delivered more THC into bloodstream than the industry standard medium chain triglyceride ("MCT" or "coconut oil") based control formulation from the 2-minute mark onwards, then dropped rapidly to the same level as the MCT control by the 6-hour mark.
According to Harvard Medical School, the most common use for medical cannabis in the US is for the control of pain. Chronic pain is associated with nerve disorders and multiple sclerosis, and users are frequently cited as responding to a cannabis treatment program, without the highly addictive or sedating effects of opiates. Lexaria's investigation of enhanced delivery characteristics of THC utilizing DehydraTECH technology is focused on medical applications.
Key pharmacokinetic ("PK") findings from the study are tabulated below demonstrating statistically significant improvements in peak and total THC delivery (i.e., maximum concentration or Cmax and total area under the curve up to the point of the last measurement or AUClast respectively):
|
DehydraTECH-THC Cmax* % Improvement
(ng/mL)
|
MCT Control THC
(ng/mL)
|
DehydraTECH-THCAUClast** % Improvement
(hr∙ng/mL)
|
MCT (Coconut Oil) Control THC
(hr∙ng/mL)
|
178.6 ± 81.1
110.9%
(p=0.026)
|
84.7 ± 43.9
|
