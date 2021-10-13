checkAd

Icanic Brands to Present at LD Micro Main Event on October 13th, 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Icanic Brands Company, Inc. (CSE: ICAN, OTCQB: ICNAF) (“Icanic Brands” or the “Company”), a multi-state brand operator of premium Cannabis brands in California and Nevada, is pleased to announce that the Company will present at the LD Micro Event on October 13th, 2021.

Icanic Brands CEO, Brandon Kou, will share an update on the Company and an overview of recent acquisitions including details on the recently signed binding LOI to acquire 100% of LEEF Holdings, California’s premiere extraction company.

LD Micro Main Event
Date: Wednesday, October 13, 2021
Time: 2:00 p.m. Eastern time (11:00 a.m. Pacific time)

Register to watch the virtual presentation with the following link: https://me21.mysequire.com/

About Icanic Brands Company, Inc.

Icanic Brands Company, Inc. is a leading cannabis branded products manufacturer based in California & Nevada, the largest and most competitive cannabis markets in the world. The company’s mission is to make cannabis safe and approachable - that starts with manufacturing high-quality products delivering consistent experiences.

For more information, please visit the company’s website at: www.icaninc.com.

ICANIC BRANDS COMPANY INC.

Per:        “Brandon Kou”
Chief Executive Officer

For further information about Icanic Brands, please contact the Company at:
Email: ir@icaninc.com
Phone: (778)999-4226

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.





