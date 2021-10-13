checkAd

IGI Cybersecurity Featured on OTCQB Podcast; President Talks Company Evolution, Rebranding, and the State of the Cybersecurity Market

Andrew Hoyen is interviewed for the OTCQB Podcast to highlight current state of IGIPITTSFORD, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Infinite Group, Inc. (IGI Cybersecurity) (OTCQB:IMCI) was featured on a recent episode of the OTCQB Podcast, which …

Andrew Hoyen is interviewed for the OTCQB Podcast to highlight current state of IGI

PITTSFORD, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Infinite Group, Inc. (IGI Cybersecurity) (OTCQB:IMCI) was featured on a recent episode of the OTCQB Podcast, which features interviews with the leaders behind the companies that trade on the Venture Market.

In the episode, Andrew Hoyen, President and COO of IGI Cybersecurity, highlights the evolution of IGI Cybersecurity, the recent company rebranding, and how the company is helping businesses be more secure during a time when cyber-attacks are more prevalent than ever.

"We have the technology side of our business, but we understand it isn't just about technology, it's about people," Hoyen said. "You can throw a lot of tech at people, but they may not know what to do with it. They've got all these things, and multiple layers of defense, but are still having problems … We help identify where the defense layers need to be."

IGI Cybersecurity switched to its current name and changed its logo and mission statement in early 2021, refocusing the brand on delivering premier cybersecurity services, including Virtual CISO, Penetration Testing, Risk Assessments, and Incident Response. IGI also added its new product division, IGI CyberLabs, to support its Nodeware® solution and continued software development in June of this year. Nodeware is IGI's proprietary, patented SaaS solution that was developed by IGI's own cybersecurity practitioners to provide complete network visibility and monitoring to help businesses lower their risk of a cyber-attack.

IGI Cybersecurity's mission is to create a more effective, more resilient cyber defense for businesses with comprehensive, people-driven cybersecurity. This approach lets customers focus on what makes them great, while the expert team members at IGI focus on their cybersecurity.

"We spend time learning the customers' and clients' goals, what are their needs, and the tools they need to define the appropriate cybersecurity defense that's complete, and built completely for their business," Hoyen said. "When we start a relationship, we plan to keep those relationships for a long period of time as a trusted advisor."

You can find the full episode online here, visit www.otcmarkets.com/podcast/otcqb, or listen to the episode (Season 5, Episode 36) wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Learn more at www.IGIcybersecurity.com or learn more about Nodeware at www.nodeware.com. Email IR@igius.com for investment inquiries.

