SolGold Announces Response to Shareholder Letter

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / SolGold (LSE & TSX:SOLG) notes the letter published by Berry Street Capital Management LLP on 12 October 2021 in relation to the timing of the pre-feasibility study ("PFS") on the Company's flagship …

The Board and Management are currently actively engaging with shareholders and other stakeholders as part of a corporate governance road show. Upon completion of these consultations the Company expects to provide an update on governance developments.

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / SolGold (LSE & TSX:SOLG) notes the letter published by Berry Street Capital Management LLP on 12 October 2021 in relation to the timing of the pre-feasibility study ("PFS") on the Company's flagship Cascabel copper-gold project and the composition of the Board.

In relation to the PFS, work is ongoing. The SolGold Board will receive a briefing from the Project Committee on the PFS later this month and will update the market accordingly.

Over the course of the past year, the Company has significantly strengthened its corporate governance practices including the addition of four independent Non-Executive Directors joining the Board as well as the appointment of an independent Chairman. The Company has also restructured its Board committees and considers that each of the Audit and Risk, Remuneration and Nominations Committees fully comply with the requirements of the UK Corporate Governance Code. The Board recognises and acknowledges further technical expertise is desired, particularly in relation to underground block cave mining. The Company is in the process of recruiting the skills required by the Board and Management to smoothly transition to include development in addition to exploration and unlock the significant value within its world class Cascabel project.

By order of the Board

Dennis Wilkins

Company Secretary

CONTACTS