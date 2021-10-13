checkAd

SolGold Announces Response to Shareholder Letter

Autor: Accesswire
13.10.2021, 17:15  |  44   |   |   

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / SolGold (LSE & TSX:SOLG) notes the letter published by Berry Street Capital Management LLP on 12 October 2021 in relation to the timing of the pre-feasibility study ("PFS") on the Company's flagship …

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / SolGold (LSE & TSX:SOLG) notes the letter published by Berry Street Capital Management LLP on 12 October 2021 in relation to the timing of the pre-feasibility study ("PFS") on the Company's flagship Cascabel copper-gold project and the composition of the Board.

The Board and Management are currently actively engaging with shareholders and other stakeholders as part of a corporate governance road show. Upon completion of these consultations the Company expects to provide an update on governance developments.

In relation to the PFS, work is ongoing. The SolGold Board will receive a briefing from the Project Committee on the PFS later this month and will update the market accordingly.

Over the course of the past year, the Company has significantly strengthened its corporate governance practices including the addition of four independent Non-Executive Directors joining the Board as well as the appointment of an independent Chairman. The Company has also restructured its Board committees and considers that each of the Audit and Risk, Remuneration and Nominations Committees fully comply with the requirements of the UK Corporate Governance Code. The Board recognises and acknowledges further technical expertise is desired, particularly in relation to underground block cave mining. The Company is in the process of recruiting the skills required by the Board and Management to smoothly transition to include development in addition to exploration and unlock the significant value within its world class Cascabel project.

By order of the Board

Dennis Wilkins

Company Secretary

CONTACTS

Dennis Wilkins

SolGold Plc (Company Secretary)

dwilkins@solgold.com.au

Tel: +61 (0) 417 945 049

Ingo Hofmaier

SolGold Plc (GM - Project & Corporate Finance) ihofmaier@solgold.com.au

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3823 2130

Fawzi Hanano

SolGold Plc (Investors / Communication)

fhanano@solgold.com.au

Tavistock (Media)

Jos Simson/Gareth Tredway

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3823 2130

Seite 1 von 5
SolGold Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SolGold Announces Response to Shareholder Letter LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / SolGold (LSE & TSX:SOLG) notes the letter published by Berry Street Capital Management LLP on 12 October 2021 in relation to the timing of the pre-feasibility study ("PFS") on the Company's flagship …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ximen Mining Receives Drill Permit Approval for Silver Project in Greenwood - Historic Mining Camp ...
Love Pharma Inc., Announces Listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange
NeoGenomics Announces Board of Directors' Transition
Gladstone Land Announces Increase in Monthly Cash Distributions for October, November and December ...
Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Progress on Worldwide Commercial ...
Gladstone Capital Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for October, November and December 2021 and ...
Tribal Rides International, Inc. Announces that it has Engaged Investor Relations and ...
Electrovaya Announces Strategic Supply Agreement with Vicinity Motor Corp. for Lithium Battery ...
Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Increase in Monthly Cash Distributions for October, ...
TPT Global Tech CEO Stephen J. Thomas III to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on October ...
Titel
Athena Gold Corporation Closes CAD $248,696 Second Tranche of Private Placement
Cielo Announces Operational and Corporate Update
Ximen Mining Receives Drill Permit Approval for Silver Project in Greenwood - Historic Mining Camp ...
Fortitude Gold’s Golden Mile Returns 16.76 Meters Grading 3.31 g/t Gold and 6.10 Meters of 5.93 ...
CanaFarma Announces Interim COO Resignation
Evotec Expands Neuroscience Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to Include Novel Cell Type
Petroteq Provides Update on TSXV Application for Reinstatement
Xphyto Announces Engagement of Consultants for Marketing and Promotional Activities
MorphoSys' Licensing Partner Roche Received Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Gantenerumab in ...
Jackpot Digital’s Plan of Arrangement Receives Final Court Approval and Jackpot Sets Record Date ...
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
29.09.21SolGold PLC Announces Annual Report, Full Year Results and MD&A
Accesswire | Analysen