FOX Nation to Offer Two New Exclusive Holiday Movies on November 25th as Part of the Platform’s All-American Christmas

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.10.2021, 17:20  |  35   |   |   

FOX Nation will offer its subscribers two exclusive never-before-seen Christmas movies as well as several additions to its library of festive content in celebration of the upcoming holiday season beginning Thursday, November 25th. Produced by Brain Power Studio in association with INSP Films and FOX Nation, the platform will debut two new films entitled Christmas in the Wilds and Romance in the Wilds with the final picture produced by INSP called Christmas in the Pines. Additional holiday titles, including the 2014 film An Evergreen Christmas featuring Academy Award nominee Robert Loggia and country music star Naomi Judd, will also be made available on November 25th. FOX Nation will also launch a special holiday promotion of 35 percent off of all one-year subscriptions with the code “Celebration.”

Debuting on Thanksgiving, the 2021 film Romance in the Wilds will feature actors Kaitlyn Leeb and Victor Zinck Jr. who play a forest ranger and a geologist that unexpectedly witness a deadly wildfire that ultimately ignites a romance between the two as they attempt to escape the flames unharmed. Also featuring Leeb and Zinck Jr., Christmas in the Wildswill tell the story of a new couple taking on the uncharted wilderness in hopes of spending their first Christmas together while Christmas in The Pines, starring Jillian Murray from the medical drama Code Black, will feature a writer and an architect battling over ownership of an idyllic cottage who soon discover they might be a match made at Christmas.

**Please see below for a full list of additional FOX Nation holiday offerings along with corresponding descriptions

  • Christmas in the Wilds: Separated by a blizzard, new couple Buck and Jessica take on the uncharted wilderness in hopes of spending their first Christmas together.
  • Christmas in the Pines: A writer and an architect battle over ownership for an idyllic cottage, but they soon discover they might be a match made at Christmas.
  • Romance in the Wilds: Amid a deadly wildfire, an unexpected romance ignites between a forest ranger and a geologist as they race to escape the flames.
  • An Evergreen Christmas: Robert Loggia and Naomi Judd star in this heart-warming musical holiday tale about facing your past, rediscovering your voice and fulfilling your dreams. Judd finds herself torn between pursuing her music career and saving her family's legacy, and she must decide what It really means to find her place in the world.
  • A Christmas Star: Born under the Christmas Star, Noelle believes she has the gift to perform miracles, so when conniving developer threatens her peaceful life she and her friends determine to use this gift to thwart his plans and save their village.
  • 12 Dog Days Till Christmas: A troubled teen forced to do probationary work at a dog shelter helps a group of female employees find homes for unwanted strays and, in the process, discovers romance, family, and responsibility.
  • Angels in the Snow: A family on the verge of divorce are trapped at their cabin during a blizzard when another stranded family arrives showing them by example how to be a loving family.
  • Christmas Comes Home: A widowed Texas farmer invites his new love home to meet the family for Christmas, only to discover the joys of the season mask a much deeper yearning.
  • Christmas Mail: Sparks fly when postman Matt meets his mysterious new coworker Kristi, an official "Santa Writer." But when their petty boss Fuller enlists Matt to spy on Kristi, complications ensue.
  • A Christmas Switch: Two women magically switch bodies during the holidays and teach each other valuable lessons about family, love, and Christmas cheer.
  • A Dogwalker’s Christmas Tale: Luce needs a reality check on what is really important, and Dean helps her discover it through endeavors to save a dog park from Luce's land developing neighbor.
  • Second Chance Christmas: A woman’s husband uses her memory loss as a chance to make her fall in love with him again.
  • Merry Kissmas: An impromptu kiss with Dustin, leaves Kayla to ponder who her true love may be: relationship gun-shy Dustin or her long-term boyfriend, Carlton, who treats her like an assistant.
  • How Sarah Got Her Wings: In order to gain access into Heaven, Sarah is sent back down to earth as an "angel in training" with 12 days to help a soul in need.
  • A Puppy For Christmas: After her boyfriend kicks her and her new puppy out, Noelle spends Christmas with her coworker on his family's farm. Just as sparks begin to fly, her ex-boyfriend returns making her choose between the two.
  • Snowmance: A woman must decide whether to pursue the romance she’s always dreamed of or the true love that has been right in front of her all along.
  • The Spruces & The Pines: A couple must hide their romance from their rivaling families at the risk of their relationship and any hope of bringing the feud to an end.
  • 12 Pups of Christmas: A woman tasked with finding homes for 12 abandoned puppies before Christmas finds love with her co-worker just in time for the holidays.
  • A Christmas Kiss 2: A passionate elevator kiss inspires a millionaire playboy and his sister's relationship-shy executive assistant to take a romantic leap of faith at Christmas.
  • Back to Christmas: A woman wakes up realizing she's reliving a past Christmas. Allowing her to change the path of her love life with her ex or with someone entirely unexpected.
  • Naughty & Nice: When a cynical DJ is exiled to a mountain town for the holidays, the small-town charm, holiday cheer and his pretty new co-host begins to thaw his tough demeanor.
  • Christmas in the Smokies: A woman finds herself on the verge of losing her family’s berry farm in the heart of the Smoky Mountains. Over the holiday season, she tries everything possible to save the farm. Her last hope to unite the town, is to throw a Christmas concert on the farm, featuring her former love and country music star. As the concert approaches, they all must learn the value of family, faith and community before it is too late.

FOX Nation is a direct-to-consumer on demand streaming service designed to complement the FOX News Channel experience with a members only destination for its most passionate and loyal super fans. Featuring thousands of hours of content, the OTT product includes daily short-form conservative opinion programming and lifestyle shows, as well as historic documentaries and investigative series from a multitude of FOX News personalities at a cost of $5.99 a month/$64.99 a year. FOX Nation is available on iOS and Android devices as well as Apple TV, Web, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, Comcast Xfinity platforms, Cox Contour platforms, Samsung Smart TVs and Vizio.

