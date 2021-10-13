FOX Nation to Offer Two New Exclusive Holiday Movies on November 25th as Part of the Platform’s All-American Christmas

FOX Nation will offer its subscribers two exclusive never-before-seen Christmas movies as well as several additions to its library of festive content in celebration of the upcoming holiday season beginning Thursday, November 25th. Produced by Brain Power Studio in association with INSP Films and FOX Nation, the platform will debut two new films entitled Christmas in the Wilds and Romance in the Wilds with the final picture produced by INSP called Christmas in the Pines. Additional holiday titles, including the 2014 film An Evergreen Christmas featuring Academy Award nominee Robert Loggia and country music star Naomi Judd, will also be made available on November 25th. FOX Nation will also launch a special holiday promotion of 35 percent off of all one-year subscriptions with the code “Celebration.”

Debuting on Thanksgiving, the 2021 film Romance in the Wilds will feature actors Kaitlyn Leeb and Victor Zinck Jr. who play a forest ranger and a geologist that unexpectedly witness a deadly wildfire that ultimately ignites a romance between the two as they attempt to escape the flames unharmed. Also featuring Leeb and Zinck Jr., Christmas in the Wildswill tell the story of a new couple taking on the uncharted wilderness in hopes of spending their first Christmas together while Christmas in The Pines, starring Jillian Murray from the medical drama Code Black, will feature a writer and an architect battling over ownership of an idyllic cottage who soon discover they might be a match made at Christmas.