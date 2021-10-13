checkAd

Unifi Champions Sustainability at Fall Furniture Market

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE: UFI), one of the world’s leading innovators in recycled and synthetic yarns, is helping to make the home furnishings industry become more sustainable. Company leaders are hosting and taking part in three panel discussions (described below) during this year’s High Point Fall Furniture Market as part of the “Sustainability Stories” series by the High Point Market Authority (HPMA). The REPREVE Mobile Tour will also be at Furniture Market from October 15 to 19, demonstrating, through an interactive experience, how Unifi’s technology transforms plastic bottles into fibers used in furniture and other consumer goods.

“As furniture brands continue to make more sustainable choices in their product designs, we support and empower their transition to more responsible sourcing,” said Jay Hertwig, senior vice president of commercialization at Unifi. “Partnering with the HPMA and having a presence at the largest home furnishings industry trade show in the world is a natural fit for Unifi and REPREVE. This is an excellent opportunity to highlight leading brands who are already using REPREVE and further the awareness of sustainability in various applications.”

The Big Shift: Why Circular Design is the Way of the Future
 The next generation of consumers is more mindful about the environment and climate change than ever before, and there is great demand for the furnishings industry to shift from the linear make-take-toss lifecycle into more circular and sustainable practices. Chad Bolick, Unifi’s vice president of global key accounts, will join other panelists for a discussion about replacing the end-of-life concept with upcycling, shifting toward renewable energy, reducing carbon emissions, eliminating the use of toxic chemicals, and aiming to eliminate waste.

3 Distinct Views - One Eco-Focused Goal
 Rachel Bradley, Unifi brand sales manager, will lead a panel where participants will discuss their eco-friendly lifestyle perspectives, tips for shopping sustainably, and favorite Furniture Market sustainable sources. Participants will also share their unique views on sustainable products on display during the “Sustainability Stories” program.

Eco-Friendly Manufacturing: A look behind the scenes
 Hertwig is participating in a panel featuring updates from Unifi and other manufacturers who will share insights on how they create sustainable products and source sustainably.

“The industry is becoming increasingly more aware of the value and importance of sustainable practices,” said Tom Conley, president and CEO of HPMA. “Through our “Sustainability Stories” activation at Center Stage during Fall Market, we aim to highlight those who have embraced an eco-friendly focus and provide an opportunity for discovery and education so the industry can continue to make strides towards a more sustainable future.”

Market attendees can view the full schedule and programming elements for Center Stage, here.

About Unifi:
 Unifi, Inc. (NYSE: UFI) is a global textile solutions provider and one of the world's leading innovators in manufacturing synthetic and recycled performance fibers. Through REPREVE, one of Unifi's proprietary technologies and the global leader in branded recycled performance fibers, Unifi has transformed more than 25 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new apparel, footwear, home goods and other consumer products. Unifi continually innovates technologies to meet consumer needs in moisture management, thermal regulation, antimicrobial, UV protection, stretch, water resistance and enhanced softness. Unifi collaborates with many of the world's most influential brands in the sports apparel, fashion, home, automotive and other industries. For more information about Unifi, visit www.Unifi.com.

About REPREVE:
 Made by Unifi, Inc. (NYSE: UFI), REPREVE is the global leader in branded recycled performance fibers, transforming more than 25 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new clothing, shoes, home goods and other consumer products. REPREVE is the earth-friendly solution to making consumers' favorite brands more environmentally responsible. Found in products from many of the world's leading brands, REPREVE fibers can also be enhanced with Unifi's proprietary technologies for increased performance and comfort. For more information about REPREVE, visit www.repreve.com, and connect with REPREVE on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

REPREVE is a trademark of Unifi, Inc.

