Winmark Corporation Announces Third Quarter Results

Winmark Corporation (Nasdaq: WINA) announced today net income for the quarter ended September 25, 2021 of $10,082,500 or $2.67 per share diluted compared to net income of $9,358,800 or $2.43 per share diluted in 2020. For the nine months ended September 25, 2021, net income was $28,330,900 or $7.40 per share diluted compared to net income of $21,731,000 or $5.63 per share diluted for the same period last year.

“We are pleased with the continued strength of our business and the performance of our franchisees. Our sustainable business model continues to be well received by consumers in the communities we serve,” commented Brett D. Heffes, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.