On transactions with JSC Olainfarm shares
On October 8th, 2021 notifications regarding transfers of shares has been received from Irina Maligina and OU "Olfim", which is a closely related party to Irina Maligina who performs manager's
duties at JSC Olainfarm.
The notifications are attached (in Latvian).
Additional information:
Jānis Leimanis
Board Mamber of JSC Olainfarm
Phone: +371 29269424
Email: janis.leimanis@olainfarm.com
Attachments
