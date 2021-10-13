Winmark Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend and Special Dividend

Winmark Corporation (Nasdaq: WINA) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders. The quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share will be paid December 1, 2021 to shareholders of record on the close of business on November 10, 2021. Additionally, the Board of Directors has approved the payment of a special dividend to shareholders. The special dividend of $7.50 per share will be paid on December 1, 2021 to shareholders of record on the close of business on November 10, 2021. The total amount of the special dividend payment will be approximately $27.2 million based on the current number of shares outstanding. It is anticipated that Winmark will use cash on hand to finance the special dividend. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.

Brett D. Heffes, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Today’s announcement of a $7.50 per share special dividend reflects the strength and resiliency of our operating model. During the past ten years, we have completed approximately $250 million of share repurchases and declared $110 million of dividends resulting in a total return of capital to shareholders of $360 million. We intend to continue to execute a balanced capital allocation strategy for the benefit of all Winmark shareholders.”