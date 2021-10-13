Charge Announces Agreement With Patton Wings, Inc., To Install Charge Powerbanks at Select Franchisee Locations

Charge to place Powerbanks in multiple Buffalo Wild Wings locations in Michigan, giving customers and employees access to onsite portable charging for mobile devicesNEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Charge Enterprises Inc. (OTC …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Charge Enterprises Inc. (OTC PINK:CRGE), ("Charge" or "the Company"), consists of a portfolio of global businesses with the vision of connecting people everywhere with communications and electric vehicle charging ("EV") infrastructure, announced an Agreement between GetCharged, Inc., a subsidiary of Charge Enterprises and Patton Wings, Inc., a restaurant owner and franchisee of 93 Buffalo Wild Wings (BWW) Sports Bars in the United States, and the largest franchisee in the BWW system. The Agreement will allow customers and employees at select BWW locations in Michigan to be able to charge their mobile devices, including cell phones, earbuds and laptops, using Charge's new portable Powerbank technology. In addition to Michigan, Patton Wings, Inc.'s restaurants can be found in Louisiana, Illinois, Indiana and Missouri, Mississippi, and Alabama.

"We're excited to partner with Patton Wings to help their customers and staff quickly and easily charge their mobile devices using our new portable Powerbank technology. We are especially thrilled about the opportunity to broaden our relationship with Patton Wings to include their additional locations across the country," said Andrew Fox, Founder and CEO of Charge Enterprises, Inc.

In the first phase of the launch, Charge Powerbanks will be placed in multiple Patton Wings locations at the BWW franchises in Michigan, including: Sterling Heights, Washington Twp., Mt. Clemens, Clinton Twp., St. Clair Shores, Warren, and Chesterfield. After downloading the Charge App from the App Store or Google Play, customers simply scan the QR code on any Powerbank kiosk to sign in. Customers can then take the portable Powerbank unit with them as it charges their devices, and they can also use their devices as they are being charged. Powerbanks can be returned to any kiosk location.

Apple App store link: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/charge-powerbank/id1575552303

Google Play Store link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=us.charge.chargepowerban ...

For more information about Charge Powerbank or to request a demo, e-mail Andrew Pressler at apressler@charge.us .

About Charge Enterprises Inc.

Charge Enterprises Our Company consists of a portfolio of global businesses with the vision of connecting people everywhere with communications and electric-vehicle charging ("EV") infrastructure. We believe the rise of new developing technologies in both industries offers us a unique growth opportunity. Our strategy focuses on acquiring businesses with operations geared toward such technologies' development to revolutionize the telecommunications and EV infrastructure industries with our global portfolio.