Impartner Raises $50M to Accelerate Growth

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the global pure-play leader in SaaS-based channel management and Partner Relationship Management (PRM), today announced it has raised $50 million in funding. Brighton Park Capital ("Brighton Park"), a growth equity investment firm that specializes in partnering with growth-stage software, healthcare and tech-enabled services businesses, led the round with participation from existing investors Savant Growth, Emergence and Golub Capital. The investment, which brings Impartner's total funding to date to over $113 million, will capitalize on Impartner's growth initiatives by accelerating the company's aggressive roadmap, bolstering sales and marketing resources, and expanding customer success initiatives to support the company's growing global customer base.

This latest round of investment follows Impartner's rapid year-over-year revenue growth as the pure-play channel management technology market leader. Impartner has recently been named a leader in the "The Forrester Wave: Partner Relationship Management, Q4 2020," a G2 Crowd PRM leader for four consecutive quarters, the global winner in Research In Action's Vendor Selection Matrix for Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and for Channel Marketing and Enablement (CME), and won numerous national and international awards. Impartner customers, who range from SMBs to Fortune 50 across multiple verticals, see tremendous value from the use of Impartner's platform, including an average of 32 percent growth in channel revenue and a 29 percent reduction in administrative costs in the first year of use alone.

"Technologies that enable companies to optimize the partner experience, automate the operational basics of their channel and accelerate indirect revenue, are table stakes for running a channel effectively," said Jeff Machlin, Partner at Brighton Park. "Impartner is a proven leader in the space, delivering a unique turnkey solution that enhances revenue, decreases costs, and most importantly provides the visibility and analytics that companies need to maximize their channel investment. We are thrilled to partner with Joe and his growing team, and excited to support the company as it continues on its impressive growth trajectory."